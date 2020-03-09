Growth of DevOps Tool Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global DevOps Tool Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.

Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc.

The DevOps Tool industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry. Global manufactures are mainly distributed in USA. Vendors such as Puppet Labs, Chef, Docker Inc., Red Hat and Atlassian among others.

Over the next 5 years, the DevOps market looks very positive, with many sources forecasting double-digit growth and a higher adoption rate as larger enterprises begin to understand the benefits DevOps can bring in terms of cost reduction and agility.

According to this study, over the next five years the DevOps Tool market will register a 14.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5020 million by 2024, from US$ 2590 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in DevOps Tool business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of DevOps Tool market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the DevOps Tool value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

IT

Telecom

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Other

Splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Puppet Labs

Chef

Docker Inc.

Red Hat

Atlassian

Saltstack

CA Technologies

Rackspace

XebiaLabs

VersionOne

Cisco

CollabNet

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Spirent Communications plc

Vmware

DBmaestro

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global DevOps Tool market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of DevOps Tool market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global DevOps Tool players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the DevOps Tool with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of DevOps Tool submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

