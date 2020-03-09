Growth of Ship Radar Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Ship Radar Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Radar is an acronym for “radio detection and ranging.” Ship radars are X band or S band radars to provide bearing and distance of ships and land targets in vicinity from own ship (radar scanner) for collision avoidance and navigation at sea. Ship radar is a vital component for safety at sea and near the shore.

The market for Ship Radar is fragmented with players such as Furuno, Navico, JRC (Alphatron Marine), Garmin, SAM Electronics and so on. Top 4 companies occupy 65% market share in 2016. Japan owns major production and biggest export market in the world. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration.

With Continuous rise in demand for global marine transportation vessel manufacturing and global military naval power requirement from eastern pacific and North America, this demand could counteract the negative influence from global economic trend in some distance.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ship Radar market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ship Radar business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ship Radar market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ship Radar value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

S-band

X-band

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Yacht/Recreational Boat

Merchant Marine

Fishing Vessel

Military Naval

Splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Furuno

Navico

JRC (Alphatron Marine)

Garmin

SAM Electronics

Transas Marine International

Raymarine

Raytheon

Sperry Marine

TOKIO KEIKI

GEM Elettronica

Rutter Inc

Kelvin Hughes

Koden Electronics

Kongsberg Maritime

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ship Radar consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ship Radar market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ship Radar manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ship Radar with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ship Radar submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

