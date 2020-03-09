Growth Opportunities in the Global Molasses Market | TMR

Global Molasses Market: Snapshot

The growth of global molasses market is due to its high consumption in animal feed industry and biofuel industry. The major production source of molasses is sugarcane and regions such as APAC and Latin America provides the most favorable environment for the sugarcane production and so it directly influences the molasses market. The molasses is produced as a by-product in sugar production and so regions producing large quantity of sugar serves as major molasses producing regions.

The revenue generated from molasses market is estimated to be valued at roughly US$ 12,106.3 Mn by the end of 2017 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Global molasses market are expected to be valued at approximately US$ 18,281.7 Mn by the end of 2025.

Industrial Use Segment Boasts Clear Dominance in Global Market based on End Use

The global molasses market can be segmented on the basis of source, type, nature, end-use, and distribution. By source, the molasses market is segmented into sugarcane and sugarbeet. The sugarcane segment acts as the major source for obtaining molasses, with an accounted market share of 88.1% in 2016, in terms of volume. On the basis of type, the molasses market can be segmented into regular molasses, blackstrap molasses, and others. The blackstrap molasses segment serves as the dominant segment with an anticipated market share of 55.3%, over the forecast period. By nature, the molasses market is segmented into conventional & organic. Though the conventional segment possesses an anticipated market share of 81.2% by 2025 end but the organic segment is likely to have a relatively higher CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period due to consumer awareness of consuming the organic food.

By end-use, the global molasses market can be segmented into industrial uses, commercial uses and household uses. The industrial segment can be further segmented into food and beverage industry, animal feed industry, biofuel industry, and other industrial applications. The industrial end-use segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 76.9% in 2017 and is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of sales channel, the molasses market is segmented into direct and indirect sales. The indirect sales segment can be further segmented into modern trade, convenience stores, online stores, and others. Amongst these segments, the direct sales segment is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 87.2% over the forecast period, in terms of volume.

Holding Majority Share, Asia Pacific Emerged Dominant in Overall Market

On the basis of region, the market in APAC and Latin America is expected to dominate over the forecast period followed by Europe. In current era also, APAC dominates the global molasses market with an anticipated share of 42.7% over the forecast period in the global market share. The rising demand for molasses as a thickening agent, especially in bakeries and confectionaries has emerged as the chief driver of the global molasses market. Favorable policies by government and industrialization witnessed across emerging nations, will enable the molasses market prosper in Asia Pacific in the coming years.