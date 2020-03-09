Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market research report presents a thorough study on the overall market by Application 2026

Gynecological cancer is defined as uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in the female reproductive organs such as cervix, uterus, ovaries, vagina, and vulva. Furthermore, several factors responsible for occurrence of gynecological cancer includes infection from virus known as HPV or Human Papillomavirus. Moreover, factors such as infertility, obesity, mutations, early start of menstruation or late start of menopause also could cause gynecological cancer.

Gynecological cancer can be treated with different medication, therapies, surgeries, or chemotherapy. The treatment of gynecological cancer also depends upon the type and stage of the cancer. There are different types of this cancer, which includes uterine, ovarian cancer, vaginal cancer, vulvar cancer and cervical cancer. Each gynecologic cancer is unique, with different signs and symptoms, different risk factors, and different prevention strategies.

However, high cost of drug development, threat of failure, and adverse effects of cancer drug therapy are factors expected to restrain growth of the gynecological cancer drug market. Conversely, advancement in cancer drug research and advent of personalized medicine approach are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth during the forecast period.

Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market Dynamics

In order to cater to increasing demand for gynecological cancer drugs, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are focusing on research and development to launch new gynecological cancer drugs in the market. Furthermore, some generic manufactures are also focusing on manufacturing patent off drugs in the generic form, for the treatment of this cancer. For instance, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories based in India, in May 2017, received US Food and Drug Administration approval to launch Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome injection in the U.S. market. This Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Doxil, which is a chemotherapy drug used in the treatment of certain cancer such as ovarian cancer, AIDS-related Kaposi’s sarcoma, and multiple myeloma.

Furthermore, in 2017, US FDA also approved Zejula (niraparib), which is targeted therapy drug for women with some types of ovarian, fallopian tube, or peritoneal cancers. It is also approved for women with relapsed cancer after chemotherapy. American Cancer Society, as of March 2018 has funded around 22 grants for cervical cancer, which accounted for around US$ 9.3 million. The funding value is offered to a single or group of research, which includes a specific type of a cancer or area of cancer.

Increasing prevalence of gynecological cancers, is expected to be a major factor for growth of the market. According to American Cancer Society, endometrium cancer, a type of cervical cancer, was estimated to be the most common cancer of the female reproductive organs. Furthermore, it was also estimated that 47,130 new cases of endometrial cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2012, and about 8,010 women will die from endometrial cancer. Moreover, according to American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer is the eighth most common cancer among women and in 2012 it was estimated that about 22,280 new cases of ovarian cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S., which is expected to support growth of the gynecological cancer drugs market size over the forecast period.

Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market – Regional Insights

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America accounted for the largest share in the gynecological cancer drugs market, followed by Europe market in 2016. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of cervical cancer in the U.S. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention in 2014, 12,578 women in the U.S. ware diagnosed with cervical cancer and 4,115 women died from cervical cancer. Therefore, this is expected to lead to increasing demand for gynecological cancer drugs in North America.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at faster rate due to large population pool and government initiatives to create awareness regarding gynecological cancer. For instance, the Indian government published an operational framework for the country’s first national screening programmne, in 2016, where there will be mandatory screening for oral, breast, and cervical cancer in people over the age of 30 in 100 districts of India.

Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market – Competitive Analysis

Manufactures are involved in research and development, to enter the gynecological cancer drugs market. For instance, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, in May 2018, announced results from the completed phase III study with Apealea for treatment of ovarian cancer.

Major players operating in the market are Apotex Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

