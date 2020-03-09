HELMET MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

A helmet is a form of protective gear worn to protect the head from injuries. All helmets attempt to protect the user’s head by absorbing mechanical energy and protecting against penetration.

In this report, Sports helmets (football, ski, etc.), Bicycle helmets, Motor vehicle helmets and Smart helmets are analyzed.

Smart helmets are combinations of ordinary helmets and high technologies, and they have a variety of intellectual functions according to diverse applications. But the development of smart helmets is still in initial stage, the number of smart helmets is very small compared with ordinary helmets, so in the report, we just give some introduction about the current situation of smart helmets and forecast the development trend of smart helmets market in the next few years.

For industry structure analysis, the Helmets industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 29.12% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Helmets industry.

China occupied 30.67% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and USA, which respectively account for around 23.35% and 17.37% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 29.20% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

The global Helmet market is valued at 5130 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 5540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2019-2025.

The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Helmet market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3740160-global-helmet-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

BRG Sports

Schuberth

Nolan

Rudy Project

YOHE

HJC

Limar

AGV (Dainese)

Hehui Group

Pengcheng Helmets

AIROH

Yema

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Safety Helmets MFG

Dorel

MET

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

Zhejiang Jixiang

OGK Kabuto

Orbea

Studds

PT Tarakusuma Indah

Market size by Product

Motorcycle Helmets

Bicycle Helmets

Other Helmets

Market size by End User

Transportation

Sport

Dangerous Work Activities

Market size by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3740160-global-helmet-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Helmet Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Helmet Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Motorcycle Helmets

1.4.3 Bicycle Helmets

1.4.4 Other Helmets

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Helmet Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Sport

1.5.4 Dangerous Work Activities

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Helmet Market Size

2.1.1 Global Helmet Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Helmet Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Helmet Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Helmet Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Helmet Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Helmet Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Helmet Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Helmet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Helmet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Helmet Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Helmet Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Helmet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Helmet Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Helmet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Helmet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Helmet Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Helmet Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BRG Sports

11.1.1 BRG Sports Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 BRG Sports Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 BRG Sports Helmet Products Offered

11.1.5 BRG Sports Recent Development

11.2 Schuberth

11.2.1 Schuberth Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Schuberth Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Schuberth Helmet Products Offered

11.2.5 Schuberth Recent Development

11.3 Nolan

11.3.1 Nolan Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Nolan Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Nolan Helmet Products Offered

11.3.5 Nolan Recent Development

11.4 Rudy Project

11.4.1 Rudy Project Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Rudy Project Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Rudy Project Helmet Products Offered

11.4.5 Rudy Project Recent Development

11.5 YOHE

11.5.1 YOHE Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 YOHE Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 YOHE Helmet Products Offered

11.5.5 YOHE Recent Development

11.6 HJC

11.6.1 HJC Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 HJC Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 HJC Helmet Products Offered

11.6.5 HJC Recent Development

11.7 Limar

11.7.1 Limar Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Limar Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Limar Helmet Products Offered

11.7.5 Limar Recent Development

11.8 AGV (Dainese)

11.8.1 AGV (Dainese) Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 AGV (Dainese) Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 AGV (Dainese) Helmet Products Offered

11.8.5 AGV (Dainese) Recent Development

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com