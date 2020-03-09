Hemodialysis Access Graft Market 2026: Global Demand, Key Players, Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis

Hemodialysis is one among the three renal replacement therapies used for extracorporeal separation of waste components from the blood in case of kidney failure. Hemodialysis access, also known as vascular access, is a way to access blood for hemodialysis, which can be obtained by three different ways, a fistula, a graft, and a catheter. Hemodialysis access graft are the U-shaped plastic tube used for hemodialysis, which join an artery and veins under the skin of the patient’ arms. Hemodialysis access graft are used in patients with blocked or damaged veins, in which fistula cannot be used. However, hemodialysis access graft do not last as long as fistula, which is expected to be the major factor restraining the hemodialysis access graft market growth. On the other hand, factors that are expected to drive growth include increasing product approvals and rising incidence of chronic kidney disorders. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2017 factsheet, 30 million people, which comprises 15% of the U.S. adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1840

Hemodialysis Access Graft Market Dynamics

Novel product launches by market players is a major factor expected to fuel growth the hemodialysis access graft market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2013, CryoLife, Inc., received CE mark for the HeRO Graft, for patients with failing fistulas or blocked veins leading to heart. The company claims HeRO graft as the only fully subcutaneous AV access solution. In 2013, Gore & Associates, launched Gore Acuseal vascular graft for vascular access. The key feature of Gore Acuseal vascular graft is it provides early cannulation i.e. within 24 hours of post-implantation, owing to its trilayer design with low-bleed elastomeric membrane sandwiched between two expanded polytetrafluoroethylene layers. Various companies are adopting trilayer design to sustain in the hemodialysis access graft market. Thus, this can be a growth opportunity for emerging and new entrants in the market.

Increasing incidence of end stage renal disease and other kidney related disorders is a major factor driving growth of the hemodialysis access graft market. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) factsheet 2017, in 2014, the number of people undergoing treatment for end stage renal diseases were 118,000 in the U.S. and 662,000 were surviving on chronic dialysis or with kidney transplant. According to University of California, 2013, end stage renal disease is increasing by 5% per year in the U.S. In 2013, according to The Renal Association UK Renal Registry, around 57,000 adults in the U.K. were on treatment for kidney failure of which 42% were receiving hemodialysis.

Hemodialysis Access Graft Market – Regional Analysis

Regional segmentation of hemodialysis access graft market by Coherent Market Insights includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America hemodialysis access graft market is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is owing to high prevalence of kidney failure in the region. For instance, according to National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK), 2015, in America, around 661,000 Americans suffer from kidney failure, of which 468,000 individuals are on dialysis. However, Asia Pacific hemodialysis access graft market is expected to witness fastest growth, due to large patient pool suffering from diabetes, which increases the chances of renal failure. According to World Health Organization (WHO) 2017 bulletin, South-East Asian population is exhibiting drastic increase in prevalence of diabetes. For instance, the prevalence of diabetes was 46,903,000 in year 2000, which is expected to be 119,541,000 by 2030. This is expected to create a conducive environment for growth of the market in the region.

Hemodialysis Access Graft Market – Competitive Analysis

Key players operating in the global hemodialysis access graft market are W.L. Gore & Associated, C. R. Bard, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and Getinge Group.

Companies are focusing on acquiring complementary business or products to enter the market. For instance, in 2016, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used for interventional and diagnostic procedures, acquired HeRO Graft and its related assets from Cryolife, Inc., for US$ 18.5 million. Furthermore, in 2011, Atrium Medical was acquired by Getinge Group for US$ 680 million. The acquisition of Atrium is a strategic move by Getinge Group to leverage scientific and technological advances of both the companies and company will also get access to vascular grafts of Atrium Medical.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1840

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.