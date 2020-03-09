Hemostats Market : Trending factors & Growth Drivers Influencing Globally

Hemostats, also referred to as hemostatic clamp, arterial forceps or pean are surgical tools used in surgical procedures to control bleeding. The hemostats were designed to clamp blood vessels of small size to manage blood flow in hemorrhagic cases. These devices are also used to grasp and secure superficial fascia during wound closure surgical procedures. The hemostats, with hinges and rings, are visibly similar to scissors. These instruments have a locking mechanism known as rachet that is used for clamping wherein the jaws of locking forceps come together, which helps in sealing the opening of the blood vessels. In many cases, the hemostats can be used to hold the subcutaneous tissues on the edges of the wound, while the tissue forceps are applied to the other edge to retract and gain better exposure to the wound site. Hemostats serve as an excellent tool to visualize, expose, and investigate deeper tissue areas in case of patients with serious injuries. The hemostats securely holds blood vessels and other tubular structures to obstruct the blood or fluid flow in damaged vessels. It is available in various sizes and patterns depending on the requirement of the application. The use of hemostats is expanding gradually, as uncontrolled bleeding in the surgical trauma settings frequently result into significant clinical and economic impact that can even lead to loss of life.

Global Hemostats Market Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global hemostats market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the dominant position in the global hemostats market, owing to large number of surgeries performed in the region as well as development of technologically advanced products for achieving blood control during trauma management procedures. According to the National Health Statistics Report by the Centers of Disease Control & Prevention, around 201,748.3 million surgical and non-surgical procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2011. The data also suggests that 28.6 million visits to ambulatory surgery cases were reported in the U.S.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to gain significant traction in the global hemostats market in the near future. Marginal market share would be grasped by the local players entering into the market due to less stringent regulatory requirements for manufacturing of these instruments and growing customer pool due to rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in various economies of Asia Pacific. For instance, Tonglu BA Medical Devices Co., Ltd and Suzhou Texnet Commerce Co., Ltd are China-based hemostat manufacturing companies that offers similar surgical hemostats to that of the major international players at significantly lower costs. The increasing entry of new players into the market is thus, responsible for faster growth of Asia Pacific region in the global hemostats market.

Global Hemostats Market Competitive Analysis

Key players operating in the global hemostats market include B.Braun Melsungen AG, CareFusion Corporation, Pentax Medical, Shanghai Medical Instruments, Teleflex Medical, Asa Dental, J & J Instruments, and others.

