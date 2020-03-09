High Speed Doors Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

In the next five years, the global consumption of High Speed Doors will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected to be about 228865 sets by 2022. Global High Speed Doors market size will reach to about 965.4 million USD by 2022, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.05% during the analyzed period, 2017-2022. Despite the presence of fierce competition and the trend of price decrease, due to the stable demand and the fact that the downstream application types may broaden in the future, together with the development of the related industries. Investors are quite optimistic about this industry. There will be more new investors entering this field in the near future.

The global High Speed Doors market is valued at 760 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Hormann

Rite-Hite

ASI

Rytec

ASSA ABLOY

Chase Doors

PerforMax

TNR Doors

TMI

Dortek

Efaflex

Angel Mir

HAG

Hart Doors

JDoor

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Rolling Doors

Folding Doors

Swinging Doors

Sliding Doors

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Large Exterior Openings

Pharmaceutical Environment

Food & Drink Industry

Warehouse and Loading Bays

Others

