High Speed Doors Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

High Speed Doors are door systems, mainly used in industrial applications. They are technical enhancements of the generally known sectional doors, PVC fabric doors or roller shutters. The main difference is that the durable construction provides a higher operating speed and they are able to sustain a higher number of cycles (opening and closing cycles) and require lower maintenance and repair cost. The speed can reach 4.0 m and beyond per second. Depending on the intended field of application, horizontal or vertical operating door types are available. They reduce to the maximum air currents and losses of ambient temperatures, and they make the intense flow of people and vehicles easier.

Asia-Pacific ranks the first in 2017, taking about 39.10% share of the global market; Europe and North America comes the second and the third places, consists of 26% and 25.44% share in global market respectively.

Based on high speed door types, rolling doors takes most of the market share, with about 45.16% proportion in 2017, folding doors followed as second with about 22.22% market share, based on revenue. Other commonly used types include Sliding Doors and Swinging Doors. As for downstream user industries, high speed doors are widely used in food & drink industry, warehouse and loading bays, pharmaceutical environment and large exterior openings, etc..

Rytec, ASSA ABLOY and Hormann are the top three manufacturers in global high speed door market, all the three together consist of approximately 24.17% of the global market share.

The global High Speed Doors market is valued at 760 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3733980-global-high-speed-doors-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hormann

Rite-Hite

ASI

Rytec

ASSA ABLOY

Chase Doors

PerforMax

TNR Doors

TMI

Dortek

Efaflex

Angel Mir

HAG

Hart Doors

JDoor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rolling Doors

Folding Doors

Swinging Doors

Sliding Doors

Others

Segment by Application

Large Exterior Openings

Pharmaceutical Environment

Food & Drink Industry

Warehouse and Loading Bays

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3733980-global-high-speed-doors-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 High Speed Doors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Speed Doors

1.2 High Speed Doors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Speed Doors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Rolling Doors

1.2.3 Folding Doors

1.2.4 Swinging Doors

1.2.5 Sliding Doors

1.2.6 Others

1.3 High Speed Doors Segment by Application

1.3.1 High Speed Doors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Large Exterior Openings

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Environment

1.3.4 Food & Drink Industry

1.3.5 Warehouse and Loading Bays

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global High Speed Doors Market by Region

1.3.1 Global High Speed Doors Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global High Speed Doors Market Size

1.4.1 Global High Speed Doors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global High Speed Doors Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Speed Doors Business

7.1 Hormann

7.1.1 Hormann High Speed Doors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 High Speed Doors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Hormann High Speed Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Rite-Hite

7.2.1 Rite-Hite High Speed Doors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 High Speed Doors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Rite-Hite High Speed Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ASI

7.3.1 ASI High Speed Doors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 High Speed Doors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ASI High Speed Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Rytec

7.4.1 Rytec High Speed Doors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 High Speed Doors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Rytec High Speed Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ASSA ABLOY

7.5.1 ASSA ABLOY High Speed Doors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 High Speed Doors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ASSA ABLOY High Speed Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Chase Doors

7.6.1 Chase Doors High Speed Doors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 High Speed Doors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Chase Doors High Speed Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 PerforMax

7.7.1 PerforMax High Speed Doors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 High Speed Doors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 PerforMax High Speed Doors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No.528,Amanora Chambers,Magarpatta Road,Hadapsar,Pune-411028.

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/high-speed-doors-market-2019-global-industry-key-players-analysis-sales-supply-demand-and-forecast-to-2025/482504

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 482504