HPV stands for human papillomavirus, which constitutes a group of more than 150 related viruses. Every HPV virus has a number or a type. HPVs are attracted to only a specific cell type known as squamous epithelial cells and the viruses can live only in these cells. Some of the human papillomavirus can cause non-cancerous tumors while others can lead to cancer, which includes cancer of the cervix, vagina, vulva, anus, penis, and parts of mouth and throat that comprises mostly of the moist skin in the body. These types of HPVs are considered to be mucosal, as they invade in the living cells on mucosal surfaces. Diagnosis and treatment of the abnormal cells developing in the cervix help in the prevention of cervical cancer. The two most common tests employed to check the behavior of cervical cells are HPV and Pap tests. The Pap test is a simple smear test, which provides an effective screening measure to determine whether the cervical cells are normal or abnormal. HPV testing is performed to screen for human papillomavirus in the cervix that can lead to cervical cancer. A person observed with abnormal cells through Pap test is recommended to opt for HPV testing for further evaluation of cervical cancer.

Market Dynamics

The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cervical and vaginal cancer are expected to drive growth of HPV testing and Pap test market. According to the National Cervical Cancer Coalition 2017, around 12,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer per year in the U.S. Moreover, the American Sexual Health Association (ASHA) suggests that cervical cancer is amongst one of the most preventable types of cancer. These cancers can be prevented through early detection and treatment of abnormal cell changes that occurs in the cervix prior to the development of cervical cancer cells. Moreover, technological advancements in improving the existing accuracy of HPV testing is also expected to drive growth of global HPV testing and Pap test market. For instance, in April 2014, Roche Molecular Systems received FDA approval for Cobas HPV test as a primary screening test that would facilitate mitigation of late-stage survival cancer. However, the inaccuracy of smear based Pap test leading to low reliability is expected to hamper growth of the global HPV and Pap testing market.

Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds a dominant position in the global HPV testing and Pap test market and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This attributes to the increasing number of cases of cervical cancer in the U.S. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 12,578 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer in the U.S. in 2015. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the benefits of early detection of cancer among female population through conduction of various awareness campaigns and government initiatives is fueling growth of the market. For instance, in January 2016, UAB comprehensive care center along with various other non-profit organizations conducted an awareness program that promoted the use of preventive HPV vaccine by explaining the health and precaution benefits achieved from the vaccine to the women in the U.S.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period, owing to developments in healthcare infrastructure and launch of HPV test kits by regional players in the region to diagnose cervical cancer. For instance, in March 2012, Delphi Bioscience Asia Pvt Ltd introduced a home based HPV test kit for making the detection procedure of cervical cancer more convenient for the women in Singapore and other Asian economies.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global HPV testing and Pap test market include Qiagen N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Hologic, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Femasys, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Arbor Vita Corporation, Onco Health Corporation, Seegene, Inc., and others. Market players are focused towards providing efficient and accurate tests at low prices to sustain their presence in the market. For instance, in February 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company received FDA approval for the BD Onclarity™ HPV assay, which detects and identifies HPV genotypes that put women at high risk for cervical cancer.

