HYDROGEN GENERATION MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Hydrogen Generation Market:

Executive Summary

Global Hydrogen Generation Market to reach USD 232.2 billion by 2025.

Global hydrogen generation market is valued approximately USD 158 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.0 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Hydrogen Generation Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years.

Major factors driving the hydrogen generation market include the growing demand to decarbonize energy end-use, government regulation for desulphurization of refinery activities, and rising demand for hydrogen as fuel in the transportation sector. Rising demand of alternative fuels to reduce the greenhouse gas emission is augmenting growth to the market. According to U.S. Department of Energy, carbon emission can be reduced by 33% by replacing the fuels consumed by industries with hydrogen. Strict regulations on desulphurization of refinery products are expected to drive the hydrogen generation market. However, established infrastructure for manufacturing electric cars emerges as one of major challenging factor for market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global hydrogen generation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapidly increasing demand of hydrogen fuel. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Hydrogen Generation market due to regulations imposed for desulphurization being carried out in refining activities in various refineries. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing demand of decarbonized energy end-users in developing countries such as India China and Japan.

Major market player included in this report are:

Air Liquide

Hydrogenics

Plug Power

Ballard Power Systems

Claind

Hygear

Nuvera Fuel Cells

Proton Onsite

Teledyne Energy Systems

Showa Denko

Praxair

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Steam Methane Reforming,

Partial Oxidation of Oil

Electrolysis of Water

Coal Gasification

By Application:

Petroleum Refinery

Methanol Production,

Ammonia Production

Transportation

Power Generation

Other Applications

By Storage:

On-Board Hydrogen Storage

Underground Hydrogen Storage

Power-To-Gas Hydrogen Storage

By Generation & Delivery Mode:

Captive

Merchant

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Hydrogen Generation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

