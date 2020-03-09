Hydrolysed Flour Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2018 -2028

Hydrolysed Flour: Market Outlook

Flour is in a powder form which is made by grinding raw roots and grains such as corn, wheat, rice, oat, rye and other grains. Flour is usually made to cook different types of food. There is another type of flour which is cereal flour and is predominantly used in the bread making. Wheat flour is one of the important ingredients used in the European region, North America, Latin America, Middle Eastern countries, North India, and North Africa. Wheat flour is considered to be the most common flour used among the people. Corn flour has been used since the ancient times and remains as staple for most of the Americans. One of the main constituent of bread in the Europe is rye flour.

The flour milling process is done by grinding the cereals and grains between the steel wheels or stones. Later, roller stones replaced the stone mills as the flour production was driven by technological development. There are various types of flours produced after processing, such as bleached flour, hydrolysed flour, enriched flour, cake flour, all-purpose flour, unbleached flour, gluten flour, self-rising flour, hard flour and other types of flour.

Hydrolyzed flour is obtained after reducing the gluten content from the source. Hydrolysed flour is mainly produced for the gluten-intolerant consumers. There are many sources used in order to obtain hydrolysed flour such as soya, wheat, rice, corn, oats and others

Hydrolysed Flour and its Beneficial Features

Hydrolysed flour is a hydrolysate which is obtained with the addition of enzymes to it. The main benefit of hydrolysed flour is that it helps to maintain the flavor to be neutral and is used mainly in baby food, beverages, fruit preparations, soups and fillings. Hydrolysed flour is gluten-free and can be used by the coeliac patients or gluten-intolerant patients. A process of hydrolysy is done in order to obtain the hydrolysed flour. This process is done by introducing water molecules along with wheat and other sources in order to break the complex molecules. Once hydrolysis is done to the flour, it is taken to the fermentation process. During the fermentation process, certain bacteria or enzymes are added to the flour which helps degrade the gluten compounds completely.

Bacteria such as lactobacilli and enzymes such as fungal protease were added to the flour, which further degraded the gluten content in the flour. Further processing was done and hydrolysed wheat is obtained. By the addition of enzymes and bacteria, it gives a distinctive taste to the hydrolysed flour. When the hydrolysed flour is added to the food products, it gives a neutral taste to it.