Immunostimulatory Adjuvants Market Report: Growth Factors, Product Type, Manufacturers, Application, End Use and Regions 2026

Adjuvant is an integral part of a vaccine that helps to develop strong immune response in the human body. Conventional vaccines are derived from toxin, inactivated whole organism, and live-attenuated, which are effective in stimulating antibody-based immunity. Adjuvants are used to enhance efficiency of vaccines as conventional vaccines are highly reactogenic in nature. Various molecules have been considered for use as an adjuvant, such as mineral salts, oil emulsions, microbial derivatives, particulate adjuvants, and plant derivatives. Based on the mechanism of action, the adjuvants are categorized into two types, which include particulate vaccine delivery systems that specifically target antigen to antigen presenting cells (APCs) and the immunostimulatory adjuvants that interacts with toll like receptors (TLRs) of the cell resulting in inflammatory response that amplify the innate immune response.

Immunostimulatory Adjuvants Market – Dynamics

Increasing government initiatives to prevent epidemic due to various chronic diseases and increasing national immunization programs around the globe to promote health awareness regarding vaccination among the population has boosted the growth of the immunostimulatory adjuvants market size. For instance, the Global Vaccination Action Plan (GVAP) was endorsed by the heath ministers of 194 member’s states of the world health assembly in 2012. The aim of the Global Vaccination Action plan was to introduce new improved vaccines, advance research work for next generation vaccines, and to strengthen routine immunization. GVAP urges countries to strengthen governance of national immunization programs and to keep up-to-date monitoring of data. Moreover, private organizations intervention at the global scale for the better vaccines research and development has propelled the market growth. For instance, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2010, pledged US$ 10 billion to support the vaccine research and the development and delivery of vaccines to the underdeveloped countries. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of the chronic disease such as rubella and measles around the globe has significantly bolstered the immunostimulatory adjuvants market growth. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) facts more than 100,000 children born every year with congenital rubella syndrome mainly in the Western Pacific region, South East Asia, and Africa region. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated around 145,700 deaths globally from measles in 2013. These incidences have led government and national organization to invest more into adjuvant vaccines market significantly. However, strict regulatory requirements and huge investment required for developing a new adjuvant are expected to hinder the growth of global immunostimulatory market.

Immunostimulatory Adjuvants Market – Regional Insights

Based on the region, the global immunostimulatory market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America immunostimulatory adjuvants market holds the dominant position in terms of revenue. Moreover, Presence of major market players in U.S. region and increasing federal support towards the growth of healthcare sector is propelling growth of the immunostimulatory adjuvant market. For instance, the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) was allocated US$ 324,350,000 in the 2016, for the public health immunization and to increase vaccine coverage among adults, adolescents, and children. Asia Pacific is expected to gain significant market share in the global immunostimulatory adjuvants market, followed by Europe, owing to high prevalence of various chronic disease such as tuberculosis, measles, and rubella. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) around 2.79 million incidence cases of tuberculosis were registered in India in 2016.

Immunostimulatory Adjuvants Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global immunostimulatory adjuvant market include Bayer, Adjuvance Technologies, Vical, Allergy Therapeutics, BioCenturay, and Recenttec. Market players are focused on adopting strategies such as new product launch, collaborations, and mergers to provide innovative products to maintain leading position in the market. For instance, in 2017, Bayer collaborated with Bitkom, to provide digital innovation in the areas of health care.

