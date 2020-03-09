Industrial High Voltage Motors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial high voltage motors market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales through original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket channels.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Industrial High Voltage Motors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• General Electric
• Siemens
• TECO
• Toshiba
• WEG
Market driver
• Focus on increasing energy efficiency in industries
Market challenge
• Regulations required for manufacturing medium voltage
Market trend
• Emergence of regional suppliers who are developing high-efficiency motors
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Oil and gas industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Chemicals and petrochemicals industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Utilities sector – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Water and wastewater treatment industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Replacement of outdated electric motors
• Emergence of regional suppliers developing high-efficiency motors
• Increasing demand for predictive maintenance
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competition overview
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• ABB
• General Electric
• Siemens
• TECO
• Toshiba
• WEG
Continued…..
