Industrial Touchscreen Display Market Projected to Reach US$ 1,462.5 Mn by 2026

The global industrial touchscreen display market was valued at US$ 835.3 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 6.5% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Industrial Touchscreen Display Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ Growth of the market is primarily attributable to advancements in technology and increase in the need to enhance end-user experience. Moreover, high demand for industrial touchscreen displays across industries such as automotive manufacturing and food & beverages is expected to propel the global industrial touchscreen display market during the forecast period.

The global industrial touchscreen display market has been segmented based on touchscreen type, component, end-use industry, and region. Based on touchscreen type, the market has been divided into resistive, capacitive, surface acoustic wave, infrared, and others (including optical imaging and near-field imaging). In terms of component, the market has been categorized into hardware and software. The hardware segment has been sub-divided into display, touch sensor, and controller. In terms of end-use industry, the market has been classified into oil & gas, chemical, food & beverages, mining & metal, automotive, and others (including rubber, plastics, and paper & pulp). Based on geography, the global industrial touchscreen display market has been segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Automotive segment expected to hold a prominent share

Among end-use industries, the automotive segment is anticipated to constitute a significant market share in 2017. The segment is expected to be driven by rising demand for next-generation touchscreen display panels that can withstand harsh environments. This can be further attributed to the rising demand for custom touch panels with full display enhancements such as sunlight readability and custom rugged cover glass with logos and graphics.

Europe holds a leading market share

In terms of geography, the global industrial touchscreen display market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is anticipated to hold a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. This is primarily due to technological advancements in the region. Furthermore, presence of a large number of manufacturers of display panels in North America has made it a prominent region of the global industrial touchscreen display market. Moreover, transformation of computing platforms and digitalization is an increasing trend that the industrial touchscreen display market is likely to witness in the next few years. Manufacturers are integrating commercial PC technologies to provide customized solutions for users. This is achieved by incorporating the latest-technology solutions and control automation methods into commercial products, manufacturing equipment, and test stations. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand rapidly between 2018 and 2026, due to ongoing technological innovations in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness moderate growth from 2018 to 2026. The market in South America is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.