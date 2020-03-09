Infection surveillance solutions are the programs, which helps in effective management of the Healthcare-Acquired Infections (HAIs) in healthcare facilities. Pneumonia, gastrointestinal illness, urinary tract infections, primary bloodstream infections, and infection related to some surgery are the few major HAIs. High incidences of HAIs is the major concern for government across the globe, and hence, various governments have outlined policies to effectively manage and reduce incidences of HAIs. In 1994, Public Health Agency of Canada’s Centre for Communicable Diseases and Infection Control (CCDIC) and the National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) collaborated and launched the Canadian Nosocomial Infection Surveillance Program (CNISP) across the Canada. The objective of CNISP was to control the healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) throughout the Canada. Furthermore, between 2013 and 2014 Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Centre for Disease Control started Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Surveillance Networks. Moreover, the pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Inc. has also shown interest in dealing with antimicrobial resistance. In January 2018, Pfizer, Inc. partnered with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to combat antimicrobial resistance. AMR stewardship programs for nursing homes, scaling up of the AMR surveillance network will be the few key steps implemented by this partnership.

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of Healthcare-Acquired Infections (HAIs) is expected to be the major driver for growth of the global infection surveillance solutions market. For instance, according to a HAI Prevalence Survey launched by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2014, an estimated around 722,000 cases of HAIs were found in the U.S. acute care hospitals and about 75,000 patients with HAIs died during their hospitalizations in 2011. Moreover, launch of novel and updated version of infection surveillance solutions is expected to fuel the growth of global infection surveillance solutions market in near future. For instance, in 2015, Wolters Kluwer N.V. launched its updated version of Sentri7 electronic surveillance solution. Sentri7 is the improved version and will increase the efficient and effective management of antimicrobials in hospitals and health systems. The adoption of infection surveillance solution by major hospitals is expected to create a lucrative environment for the growth of global infection surveillance solutions market in near future. For instance, in 2014, Ochsner Health System, a non-profit hospital deployed RL Solutions Infection Surveillance system namely RL6: Infection, throughout its eight facilities. RL6: Infection is a complete infection surveillance solution which provides real-time surveillance of a hospital’s systems, including lab, ADT, pharmacy, surgery, EPR, and radiology.

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in global infection surveillance solutions market due to high adoption of infection surveillance solutions by hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. For instance, in 2014, Tucson Medical Center (TMC), a U.S.-based hospital installed infection surveillance solution from RL Solutions and in 2014, Trillium Health Partners, a Canada-based hospital has installed RL Solutions’ automated infection surveillance throughout its organization. Europe is expected to witness significant growth in global infection surveillance solutions market, owing to increasing prevalence of HAI’s in region and adoption of infection surveillance solutions by hospitals. For instance, according to survey conducted by European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (DCD), in 2013, it was estimated that the prevalence of HAI’s in long-term care facilities was around 3.4% and around 4.2 million of HAI was estimated annually. Asia Pacific is expected to show a good growth in near future due to increasing adoption of infection surveillance solutions by major hospitals in India. For instance, in 2016, Apollo Hospitals, a huge hospital chain in India, utilizes big data analytics to control Hospital Acquired Infections in its hospital.

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Key Players

Key players operating in the infection surveillance solutions market include RL Solutions, Wolters Kluwer N.V., ICNet International Limited, Baxter International Inc., Atlas Medical Software, Becton Dickinson and Company, Deb Group Ltd., Premier, Inc., Gojo Industries, Inc., Truven Health Analytics, and Hygreen, Inc. and others. Key players in the market are focused on launching new software’s in market. For instance, in 2013, Alere Analytics, a subsidiary of Alere Inc. launched its new hospital clinical surveillance solution at 40th Annual Conference of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC). The new solution is an automated technology solution designed to manage antimicrobial stewardship, infection control and medication management.

