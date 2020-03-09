Intracranial Stents Market 2018: Rising With Immense Development Trends Across The Globe By 2026

Narrowing of the blood vessels or blood clots due to building up of fats, plaque, and other substances in the blood vessels is called intracranial stenosis. This condition marks with a stroke either to the carotid artery in the neck or in an intracranial artery. Stents during this condition act as a permanent implant which allows blood flow to the brain by opening the blocked arteries. Angioplasty (use of balloon catheter) along with placement of a stent may be an appropriate treatment for the patients who have had a stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA). However, since these stents are designed for use in the heart, it is complex to use them in the arteries of the brain. Though, with the advent of the new self-expanding brain stents, the rate of reoccurrence of artery narrowing can be lowered. For instance, Acclino microstent offered by Acandis GmbH, shows a satisfactory safety profile and a promising rate of immediate and mid-term complete aneurysm occlusion for stent-assisted coil embolization in wide-neck intracranial aneurysms.

The global intracranial stents market size was valued at US$ 313.5 million in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increasing prevalence of brain aneurysms and stroke, government programs to decrease the burden of traumatic brain injury, technological advancements plugging treatment gaps and availability of reimbursement are propelling demand for intracranial stents. However, high cost and stringent government regulations is negatively impacting growth of the market. Companies are therefore, adopting different strategies such as providing FDA approved on-site training, strategic collaborations, and technology upgrades in order to increase their market presence and engage with customers. For instance, in January 2018, Stryker announced the positive results of WEAVE, the post market surveillance study of the company’s Wingspan stent system, for the patients suffering from intracranial atherosclerotic disease (ICAD). Thus, providing more opportunities in procedural approach with significant results.

Intracranial Stents Market Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global intracranial stents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold dominant position in this market, owing to increasing geriatric population who are more prone to brain diseases and adoption of technologically advanced products such as adoption of cranio maxillofacial implants. Emerging economies are also projected to witness significant growth in market over the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of intracranial strokes. For instance, according to the American Journal of Neuroradiology, 2011, intracranial cerebral atherosclerosis disease (ICAD) accounts for around 8%–10% of all ischemic strokes with a higher reported incidence in the Asian, African, and Hispanic descent populations. The factors responsible for disease prevalence in these regions includes cigarette smoking, hypertension, insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus, and hypercholesterolemia. Thus, emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Latin America is likely to be the fastest growing region throughout the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Major companies operating in the global intracranial stents market include Medtronic Plc, Balt Extrusion S.A., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Stryker Corporation, Admedes Schuessler GmbH, Cardiatis, S.A, DePuy Synthes, Acandis GmbH, and Penumbra, Inc.

