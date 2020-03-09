Intraocular Melanoma Treatment Market: Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2026

Intraocular (uveal) melanoma is a rare eye cancer, characterized with blurred vision or a dark spot on the iris. Various treatment options are available for intraocular melanoma, such as eye examinations. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the standard treatments include surgery, radiation therapy, photocoagulation, and thermotherapy. Along with these standard treatments, some other treatments are also being tested in clinical trials. For instance, Nivolumab: an immunotherapy drugs shown to help people suffering from uveal melanoma by increasing patient’s overall immunity, are presently in Phase II clinical study. Additionally, other similar drugs being studied for uveal melanoma include combination of Ipilimumab and Nivolumab, and Selumetinib. Selumetinib is a targeted drug known to slow down the growth of eye melanoma, while nivolumab in combination with lpilimumab are being studied to control uveal melanoma are present in Phase II clinical study.

According to American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), individuals belonging to Caucasian race, people with light eye color and fair skin, or any individual and any of their family member having history of suffering from dysplastic nevus syndrome, seem to have a higher risk of developing intraocular melanoma. Moreover, over-exposure to sunlight, a known risk factor for melanoma of the skin, is also a risk factor for intraocular melanoma. These factors in turn, are expected to boost growth of the intraocular melanoma treatment market in the near future.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1854

Intraocular Melanoma Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global intraocular melanoma treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. North America accounted for the major market share in 2017 and is expected to show lucrative growth opportunities in the near future, owing to increasing engagement of various government and private organizations in developing effective treatment options and rising incidence of intraocular melanoma in the region. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) data in 2016, the mean age-adjusted incidence of uveal melanoma in the U.S. is around 4.3-8.4 new cases per million people per year.

Several research organizations, in the regions are engaged in raising funding for research to develop intraocular melanoma treatment options. For instance, Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF), a Washington-based organization committed to develop effective treatment in various types of melanoma, raised around US$ 1.2 million for ocular melanoma and its treatment, since 2012. Furthermore, in April 2018, the Ocular Melanoma Foundation (OMF), in collaboration with the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), offered research funding of US$ 150,000 to researchers at the Casey Eye Institute, to study circulating hybrid tumor cells as a prognostic biomarker for ocular melanoma.

Intraocular Melanoma Treatment Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the intraocular melanoma market are Astra Zeneca plc, Eli Lilly & Co., Pfizer, Inc. Novartis AG, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1854

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.