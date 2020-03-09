IOT MARKET IN WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 30.13% AND FORECAST TO 2021
IoT is the inter-connection of physical devices that are accessible through the Internet. The things in the Internet of Things refer to objects that have pre-installed embedded technology. The embedded technology aids devices in interacting with the external and internal environment in an industry and helps in controlling the functions and taking decisions. The concept of IoT helps companies to enhance the consumer experience and enables manufacturers and distributors to track the effectiveness of their product throughout its life-cycle.
The analysts forecast the global IoT market in warehouse management to grow at a CAGR of 30.13% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IoT market in warehouse management for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, sales and services of IoT-related products, which include hardware, software, and services provided by vendors.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2390639-global-iot-market-in-warehouse-management-2017-2021
The report, Global IoT Market in Warehouse Management 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cisco
• IBM
• Intel
• Vantiq
• Zebra Technologies
Other prominent vendors
• Oracle
• HCL Technologies
• Eurotech
• GT Nexus
• ThingWorx
• SAP
Market driver
• Increased adoption of goods-to-person technology
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Dependence on ROI
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Introduction of blockchain in supply chain management
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2390639-global-iot-market-in-warehouse-management-2017-2021
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Market overview
• Global IoT market in warehouse management by warehouse automation
• Global IoT market in warehouse management by workforce management
• Global IoT market in warehouse management by inventory management
• Global IoT market in warehouse management by electronic data interchange
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Market overview
• Global IoT market in warehouse management in standalone warehouses
• Global IoT market in warehouse management in integrated warehouses
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast
• EMEA – Market size and forecast
• APAC – Market size and forecast
• Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
• Role of big data analytics for demand planning and inventory optimization
• Introduction of blockchain in supply chain management
• Incorporating mobility in warehouse management
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Cisco
• IBM
• Intel
• Vantiq
• Zebra Technologies
..…..Continued
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com