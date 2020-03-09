Kaposi sarcoma is a malignant tumor disease majorly associated with skin, mucous membranes, lymph nodes, and other organs. Kaposi sarcoma causes lesions to grow in the skin, in the mucous membranes lining the mouth, nose, and throat, lymph nodes, and other organs. Human herpesvirus-8 (HHV-8) is majorly found in the lesion of all patients suffering from Kaposi sarcoma. However, patients with weakened immune systems by Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) disease or drugs prescribed post organ transplantation surgery are highly susceptible to HHV-8: a heterovirus, which contributes to the development of Kaposi sarcoma. Organ transplant patients are prescribed immunosuppressive agents to prevent their body from rejecting the graft, which increases their susceptibility towards Kaposi sarcoma associated herpesvirus (KSHV) infection. The long-term use of these agents increases the rate of risk of these patients by over 100 times as compared to the general population.

Kaposi Sarcoma Treatment Market Drivers

Increasing number of patients undergoing organ transplant procedures is the leading cause for growth of the Kaposi sarcoma treatment market, as patients undergoing organ transplants are highly susceptible to this cancer. For instance, according to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), in 2014, 17,107 kidney transplants took place in the U.S. Among which, 11,570 came from deceased donors and 5,537 came from living donors. Furthermore, increasing incidence of HIV/AIDS-associated Kaposi sarcoma is one of the major factors driving the adoption of Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy (HAART) therapy, which subsequently drives growth of the Kaposi sarcoma treatment market. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS), February 2016 data findings, around 1 in 200 transplant patients in the U.S. suffer from Kaposi sarcoma. In the U.S., Kaposi sarcoma is much more common among men than women, and is rarely observed among children. Additionally, according to the same source, it is more common among African Americans than in whites in the U.S in 2016.

However, lack of awareness about this cancer, irregular availability of chemotherapy and HAART, lack of radiotherapy services, and overall high cost of cancer treatment are major factors limiting growth of the Kaposi sarcoma treatment market. For instance, according to the data published by Monash University Malaysia in January 2016, the prices of major drugs used for the treatment of Kaposi sarcoma, such as liposomal doxorubicin, liposomal daunorubicin, or paclitaxel in combination with HAART, are increasing significantly, making them unaffordable for middle- and lower-income group patients.

Kaposi Sarcoma Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Kaposi sarcoma treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. North America holds a leading position in the global Kaposi sarcoma treatment market, owing to the presence of various key players in the region and the rising cost of Kaposi sarcoma treatment drugs. The North America market for also benefits from the high rate of diagnosis of the sarcoma condition.

Moreover, North America is witnessing a shortage in supply of drugs required for its treatment, leading to a wide demand-supply gap and subsequently significant slower scope for growth. For instance, in January 2016, Eisai Co., Ltd. issued the shortage notice by stating that, due to the manufacturing issue, there was a supply shortage of Panretin gel tubes (US FDA approved) in U.S. Moreover, in order to alleviate the shortage of Panretin gel in the U.S., FDA approved the sales of Panretin gel tubes for use in the European market.

Africa is expected to gain a significant traction, owing to the increasing prevalence of HIV infection in this region. For instance, according to the data published in Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes, in December 2014, Kaposi sarcoma is most common cancer among HIV-infected persons in Southern Africa. Moreover, 30%-50% HIV infected persons in these region are co-infected with human herpesvirus 8 (HHV-8), which is causative agent of Kaposi sarcoma.

Kaposi Sarcoma Treatment Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the Kaposi sarcoma treatment market are Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eisai Co., Ltd., Hoffman-La Roche, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Eli Lilly and Co. Key players in the market are focusing on organic growth strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations, in order to enhance their market share and retain competence in the market. For instance, in September 2014, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. launched a new Global Access Program for HIV viral load testing, in partnership with United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, the Clinton Health Access Initiative, and the Global Fund. The program was centered on HIV viral load testing.

