Malignant Ascites Treatment Market 2026 Focus On Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, & Forecast

Ascites is the condition characterized by formation of excessive fluid in the abdominal cavity, particularly in the peritoneal cavity. It causes when the body is unable to eliminate out fluids. When ascites is developed due to cancer, it is called as malignant peritoneal effusion or malignant ascites. Malignancies that are most commonly associated with malignant ascites are cancers of breast, liver, ovary, lungs, lymphoma, and colon. In ascites condition, lymph glands in the body gets blocked and lead to ascites symptoms including low blood pressure, loss of sleep, fatigue, and skin problems. Key symptoms in malignant ascites are abdominal pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, swelling of the abdomen, leg or ankle swelling, constipation, and weight gain. Diagnosis of ascites can be done by ultrasound, x-ray test, CT scans, and physical examination. The survival rate of these patients is very low, although with suitable treatment such as paracentesis, chemotherapy, and surgeries are available. Various conventional treatment for malignant ascites include chemotherapy, shunting, paracentesis, and use of drugs such as spironolactone and spironolactone. Cirrhosis of the liver is the most common cause of ascites but other conditions such as kidney failure, heart failure, cancer or infection can also cause ascites.

Malignant Ascites Treatment Market – Dynamics

Rising prevalence of cirrhosis is a major factor for growth of the malignant ascites market. For instance, according to a study published in World Journal of Gastroenterology 2011, over 50% of patients develop ascites within 10 years diagnosis. According to a published article in Journal of Clinical and Translational Hepatology 2014 showed advancements in ascites condition is related with poor prognosis, with a mortality of 15% at one year and 44% at the five year follow up. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies like 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) and increasing incidence of cancer are also propelling the market growth. For instance, according to 2018 American Cancer Society report, cancer was responsible for 609,640 deaths in the U.S. Furthermore, key company adopt market strategies such as acquisition are propelling the market growth, For instance, 2016 NanoAntibiotics acquired LAT Pharma LLC, an early-stage biotechnology company famous for developing new medicines to treat life-threatening complications of liver cirrhosis.

However, stringent regulations and complications associated with ascites treatment such as internal bleeding after paracentesis treatment, exposure of radiation in chemotherapy may hinder growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, According to report published in 2017 Experimental & Molecular Medicine showed that radiation can induce toxicities in non-tumorous liver tissues that may limit the course of therapy or have serious chronic side effects, including late fibrosis.

Malignant Ascites Treatment Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, malignant ascites treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America accounts for the largest share in the global malignant ascites treatment market size, owing to high healthcare expenditure, well-developed technology, and increasing prevalence of cirrhosis are accelerating growth of the malignant ascites treatment market in this region. For instance, according to study published in 2015 Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology showed prevalence of cirrhosis in the U.S. was approximately 0.27%, corresponding to 633,323 adults.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of cirrhosis. For instance, according to a study published in 2015 BMJ Open Gastroenterology, hospitalization from viral hepatitis cirrhosis decreased by 10% between 2006 to 2010, however, non-viral hepatitis cirrhosis and alcoholic cirrhosis exhibited an increase of 35% and 33% in China.

Malignant Ascites Treatment Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global malignant ascites treatment market include PharmaCyte Biotech Inc., Sequana Medical, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, BioVie, BD, Medtronic plc, and GI Supply, Actavis Elizabeth LLC, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., GE Healthcare, Trion Pharma, Siemens AG, and Fresenius Biotech. Major players are focused towards adopting strategies such as collaboration, and increasing R&D funding to strengthen their product portfolio and retain their position in the market, For instance, BioVie’s Lead Compound BIV201 received FDA Orphan-Drug Designation for the treatment of ascites in 2016

