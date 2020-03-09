Mechanical ventilation is a process that helps patients breathe by assisting inhalation of oxygen and exhalation of carbon dioxide through lungs with the help of specialized machines known as mechanical ventilators, respirators or breathing machines. These ventilators are connected to the patients by placing it into the mouth or nose and goes down into the windpipe, whereas some patients undergo surgery to have a hole through which the ventilation pipe can be passed. Mechanical ventilation is a life support treatment that assists the patient with critical health conditions to breathe just enough for the survival. Patients on mechanical ventilators are monitored in an intensive care unit (ICU) settings, which is hooked up to a monitor that measures respiratory rate, blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation, and other critical parameters required for the survival of the patients. The mechanical ventilators does not heal the patient, however, it allows the patient to be stable during the medications and treatments. Healthcare professionals always try to get rid of patients from being monitored on ventilators, as there is a lot of risk involved in it. The process of getting a patient off from the ventilator is termed as weaning.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1605

Market Dynamics:

Rising number of admissions in the intensive care units for continuous monitoring of critical and severely ill patients is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, according to the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, in 2011, 790,257 hospitalizations involving mechanical ventilation were reported. In 2015, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) stated that acute injury and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) are major disorders responsible for ICU admissions. According to the results of Burden of Obstructive Lung Disease (BOLD) 2014, a multinational study to find prevalence of COPD reported that the prevalence of COPD in Germany was 5.9%, 19.1% in South Africa, and 11.9% in Mexico City of the total country’s population. Moreover, the rise in geriatric population suffering from slow recovery process of various chronic diseases is expected to augment growth of the global mechanical ventilators market. For instance, according to the National Council of Aging, in 2014, around 80% of the adults in the U.S. suffer from at least one chronic condition. The rising demand for emergency treatment of prolonged illness is also expected to drive growth of global mechanical ventilators market. However, high costs of the devices and shrinking profit margins of the major market players are expected to hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

On the basis of region, the global mechanical ventilators market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds a dominant position in the global mechanical ventilators market and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to rising number of patient admissions in emergency wards due to critical health conditions and severe injuries that require external support for survival. For instance, according to the Society of Critical Care Medicine, in 2015, over 5.7 million patients were admitted to the intensive care units (ICU) in the U.S. for intensive or invasive monitoring, airway support, stabilization of chronic medical problems, and breathing disorders.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in the market, owing to developments in healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness among patients and manufacturers, and development of innovative and cost efficient solutions. For instance, in September 2017, the department of Neurology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) developed a portable life supporting ventilator that is 450 times smaller than the conventional counterparts and multiple times cheaper than the price of normal mechanical ventilators.

Competitive Insights:

The key players operating in the global mechanical ventilators market include Becton, Dickinson & Company, Mindray Medical International Limited, Getinge Group, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Medtronic Plc, Smiths Medical, Draeger Medical GmbH, Philips Respironics, Maquet Medical Systems GmbH, and others. Market players are focused towards providing technologically advanced products to sustain their presence in the market. For instance, in 2016, Maquet Medical Systems introduced two new ventilators named SERVO-U and SERVO-n that provides user-friendly interface to the clinicians dedicated to neonatal intensive care solution.

Inquire Here Before Purchase of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/1605

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.