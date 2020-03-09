NARROWBAND IOT CHIPSET 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 60.85% AND FORECAST TO 2021
Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) is a low-power wide area (LPWA) technology that allows the connection of several devices across cellular telecommunications bands. NB-IoT is a low-power technology, and it is primarily used in applications and devices that operate at lower data rates. This technology also ensures a higher battery life of devices. The NB-IoT module, which incorporates the NB-IoT chipset, can operate for over 10 years with a single-cell primary battery. Although the LPWA market was developed over a decade ago, the technologies associated with it, such as SigFox and LoRa, did not have any formal standards. These technologies are expensive due to the high maintenance cost and have poor reliability and fewer security features. The introduction of NB-IoT in the LPWA market is a major development, and NB-IoT is expected to be one of the biggest areas of interest and development during the forecast period.
The analysts forecast the global narrowband IoT chipset market to grow at a CAGR of 60.85% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global narrowband IoT chipset market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of NB-IoT chipsets to various end-users such as mobile operators; telecommunications service providers; and the OEMs in the agriculture, automotive, and consumer and electric utility firms.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Ericsson
• Huawei Technologies
• Intel
• NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR
• SEQUANS
• u-blox
Other prominent vendors
• Altair Semiconductor
• CommSoild
• Nokia
• Qualcomm Technologies
• SAMSUNG
• Vodafone
Market driver
• Increasing adoption of M2M communication
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Growth of LTE-M
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Deployment of the NB-IoT technology in airports
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market overview
Consumer
Smart meters
Smart buildings
Agriculture/environment
Automotive
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE
Market overview
Standalone
Guard band
In-band
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas: Market size & forecast
EMEA: Market size & forecast
APAC: market size & forecast
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Deployment of the NB-IoT technology in airports
Growth of smart cities
Integration of the NB-IoT technology with cloud computing
Adoption of the NB-IoT technology in the healthcare industry
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Competitive scenario
Other prominent vendors
PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS
Ericsson
Huawei Technologies
Intel
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR
SEQUANS
u-blox0
..…..Continued
