NARROWBAND IOT CHIPSET 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 60.85% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) is a low-power wide area (LPWA) technology that allows the connection of several devices across cellular telecommunications bands. NB-IoT is a low-power technology, and it is primarily used in applications and devices that operate at lower data rates. This technology also ensures a higher battery life of devices. The NB-IoT module, which incorporates the NB-IoT chipset, can operate for over 10 years with a single-cell primary battery. Although the LPWA market was developed over a decade ago, the technologies associated with it, such as SigFox and LoRa, did not have any formal standards. These technologies are expensive due to the high maintenance cost and have poor reliability and fewer security features. The introduction of NB-IoT in the LPWA market is a major development, and NB-IoT is expected to be one of the biggest areas of interest and development during the forecast period.

The analysts forecast the global narrowband IoT chipset market to grow at a CAGR of 60.85% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global narrowband IoT chipset market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of NB-IoT chipsets to various end-users such as mobile operators; telecommunications service providers; and the OEMs in the agriculture, automotive, and consumer and electric utility firms.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2373832-global-narrowband-iot-chipset-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Narrowband IoT Chipset Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Ericsson

• Huawei Technologies

• Intel

• NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR

• SEQUANS

• u-blox

Other prominent vendors

• Altair Semiconductor

• CommSoild

• Nokia

• Qualcomm Technologies

• SAMSUNG

• Vodafone

Market driver

• Increasing adoption of M2M communication

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Growth of LTE-M

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Deployment of the NB-IoT technology in airports

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2373832-global-narrowband-iot-chipset-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market overview

Consumer

Smart meters

Smart buildings

Agriculture/environment

Automotive

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

Market overview

Standalone

Guard band

In-band

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas: Market size & forecast

EMEA: Market size & forecast

APAC: market size & forecast

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Deployment of the NB-IoT technology in airports

Growth of smart cities

Integration of the NB-IoT technology with cloud computing

Adoption of the NB-IoT technology in the healthcare industry

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Intel

NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR

SEQUANS

u-blox0

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com