Nasopharyngeal carcinoma is a rare cancer, affecting the part of throat connecting nose and mouth, known as pharynx. Nasopharyngeal carcinoma are of three types, based on cell appearance under microscope. These include keratinizing squamous cell carcinoma, non- keratinizing differentiated carcinoma, and undifferentiated carcinoma. The early stage symptoms of nasopharyngeal carcinoma are bleeding nose, blockage and stuffiness in nose, persistent ear infection, hearing difficulties, and sore throat whereas, late stage symptoms includes weight loss, facial pain, and bulging eye.

Nasopharyngeal cancers are diagnosed by EBV antibody test, X-ray, ultrasound, endoscopy, biopsy, CT scan, MRI, PET scan or PET-CT scan. Nasopharyngeal treatment includes use of radiation therapy or chemotherapy, however, surgery is done in very rare cases. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information 2016, incidence of nasopharyngeal cancer differs according to the geography, where 81% of new cases are observed in Asia, 9% in Africa and only 10% are diagnosed in rest of the world. Nasopharyngeal carcinoma treatment market is expected to be driven by high incidence rate of the cancer in Asian countries and increasing research and development studies by research organization and universities for treatment of this cancer.

Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Treatment Market – Driver

Increasing incidence of nasopharyngeal cancer is expected to drive growth of the nasopharyngeal carcinoma treatment market in the forecast period (2018-2026. According to American Cancer Society, 2016, incidence of nasopharyngeal cancer is 1 in 100,000 each year, globally. Furthermore, it estimates that as of 2015, there would be about 3,200 cases of nasopharyngeal cancer in the U.S. According to Canadian Cancer Society’s statistics 2013, 240 Canadians are diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer every year whereas, 102 die due to nasopharyngeal cancer every year. According to NHS UK, in the U.K., about 240 people are diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer each year.

Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the nasopharyngeal carcinoma treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. North America is expected to be dominant market over the forecast period, owing to increasing research and developmental activities by key market players in the region to develop better treatment.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing hypo-pharyngeal cancer treatment market, due to increasing incidence of nasopharyngeal carcinoma in the region. According to Canadian Cancer Society, the risk factor for developing cancer is higher in Southeast Asian or Chinese ancestry, particularly Cantonese ancestry. According to Union for International Cancer Control 2014, APAC countries like Southern China and Southeast Asia, the annual age-standardized incidence rates are as high as 20 to 30 cases per 100,000 population in men and 8 to 15 cases per 100,000 populations in women in comparison to U.S. which is less than 1 per 100,000. Moreover, according to article published in World Cancer Research Journal, in 2012, there were 42,100 cases of nasopharyngeal cancer detected in China, 13,084 cases in Indonesia, 4,931 cases in Vietnam, 3,947 in India, and 2,030 in Malaysia.

Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Treatment Market – Competitors

Key players operating in the global nasopharyngeal carcinoma treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

