Native Wheat Protein Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2018 – 2028

Wheat is a type of cereal grain that is considered to be as a worldwide staple food. There are many species and varieties of wheat available for consumption. The most widely used specie is Triticum, which is also called common wheat. The world trade of wheat is high when compared to any other crop. Globally, wheat production in 2016 was 249 Mn tonnes, which makes it the second-most produced cereal after corn. Wheat is an important source of protein and carbohydrates. Wheat is considered to be the leading source of vegetal protein for humans, as it has 13% protein content in it when compared to other cereal grain types. When wheat is consumed as a whole grain, it is a rich source of dietary fibers and multiple nutrients.

There are many wheat-derived products available in the market, such as wheat starch, wheat protein, native wheat starch, native wheat protein, wheat gluten, and other products. These products are considered for the direct consumption of protein and fiber.

Native wheat protein is a natural protein that is extracted from wheat, and is water-insoluble. There is a complex form of protein present in native wheat protein, which makes it insoluble in water. Native wheat protein is a very good source of vegetable protein for consumption, when compared to any other protein source.

Native Wheat Protein and its Beneficial Features

Native wheat protein is a pure form of wheat protein available in the market, and is a natural source of protein for direct human consumption. Native wheat protein promotes better digestion in young animals, and so native wheat protein is used as a major source in animal feed. Native wheat protein has water absorption capacity, which helps it to absorb the excess water that is produced by the body. Native wheat protein possesses binding properties, which helps it bind with various other sources or nutrients in order to benefit the body. Native wheat protein also possesses texturizing properties, which helps it provide food with a good texture.

Native wheat protein is the perfect food for pets, as it has various health beneficial properties. Since native wheat protein has a binding capacity, it is considered to be a good binder for fish feed, as it helps ensure water stability. Native wheat protein is used as an alternative source of protein that is added in piglet feed and milk substitutes. Native wheat protein eases digestion in animals, increases the color of food, and is considered to be palatable.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25726

Global Native Wheat Protein Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global native wheat protein market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of source, the global native wheat protein market has been segmented as:

monococcum

urartu

turgidum

timopheevi

aestivum

On the basis of end use, the global native wheat protein market has been segmented as:

Food Manufacturers Ready-to-eat Snacks Confectionery Bakery Cakes Pastries Bread Biscuits Pet Food



On the basis of distribution channel, the global native wheat protein market has been segmented as:

Food Manufacturers

Food Services

Global Native Wheat Protein Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global native wheat protein market identified across the value chain include Roquette Frères, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Nutra Healthcare, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Krishna Enzytech Pvt. Ltd., Rettenmaier India Pvt. Ltd., Aster Life Science, Qingdao Jdt International Trade Co. Ltd., BENEO GmbH, Manildra Group, Tereos Syral s.a.s., SUBONEYO CHEMICALS PHARMACEUTICALS PRIVATE LIMITED, and THEW ARNOTT & CO LTD., among others.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/25726