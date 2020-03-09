Tiamulin is a pleuromutilin antibiotic drug, which is derived semi-synthetically from natural compound— pleuromutilin—originally produced by the mushroom–clitopilus scyphoides. Tiamulin is primarily used as veterinary medicine for treatment of pneumonia, prophylaxis of dysentery, and mycoplasmal infections in pigs and poultry. It acts by inhibiting protein synthesis at ribosomal level and is present in powder and injectable formulations. Antibiotic properties of Tiamulin aid in treatment of wide range of diseases caused by bacteria.

Tiamulin Market: Drivers

Tiamulin aids in treatment and prophylaxis of several diseases such as dysentery, pneumonia, and mycoplasmal infections in pigs and poultry. Increasing demand for pork and poultry meat along with increase in pig farming and poultry is expected to propel demand for antibiotic drug tiamulin and fuel global tiamulin market growth. This is owing to the susceptibility of pigs and poultry animals to various types of infections and diseases. According to a report by National Pork Board, China was the largest pork-producing country in the world. The country produced around 52,990 thousand metric tons of pork in 2016, which was increased to 53,400 thousand metric tons in 2017.

Tiamulin Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global Tiamulin market over the forecast period, owing to the presence of key players in the region along with several strategic mergers and acquisitions amongst the key players. For instance, in 2015, US-based Eli Lilly and Company acquired Novartis Animal Health Inc. and its product –Denagard (tiamulin hydrogen fumarate) and strengthen the position of Eli Lilly and Company’s animal health business arm Elanco US, Inc.

Asia Pacific tiamulin market is expected to witness significant growth over forecast period, owing to increase in the number of pig farms in the region. For instance, according to report by Federal Statistical Office in 2014, China was the largest producer of pork with around 48% of the total pork produced worldwide. Such increasing production of pork is expected to propel the demand for antibiotics such as Tiamulin for the treatment of pigs.

Furthermore, Europe tiamulin market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to high rates of pork production, which is expected to increase demand for antibiotic drugs, such as Tiamulin. For instance, according to a report by National Pork Board, Europe is the second largest producer of pork worldwide with around 23,866 thousand metric tons pork produced in 2016 and 23,675 thousand metric tons pork produced in 2017.

Tiamulin Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global Tiamulin market include Elanco Inc., Hester Biosciences Limited, Huvepharma AD, Jiangsu SEL Biochem, Shandong Shengli Co Ltd, and others.

