Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market: We’re Entering an Era!

Non-invasive cancer diagnostics are procedures used for the identification of cancer without incision in the body. Detection and treatment of cancer at early stages are important for long-term survival. Non-invasive cancer detection method is found to be an increasing choice of interest, owing to its painless or minimal pain method of diagnostic coupled with more accurate results. Molecular based diagnostic methods are expected to increase during the forecast period due to launches of new biomarker based detection methods. Moreover, factors like increasing incidence of cancer, increasing cancer screening rate, government initiatives, and emerging technologies such as next generation sequencing are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

According to Cancer Research UK, currently no diagnostic tests are 100% sensitive in general practice. This suggests the unmet demand for novel diagnostic assay with more efficiency. The efficiency of molecular diagnostics for screening of blood and tissue sample for cancer detection fuels the research and development of biomarker based molecular diagnostic method, which can detect abnormalities in their early developmental cycle. Moreover, according to Genome Biology article published in 2017, the current research in non-invasive cancer detection are targeting two class of studies – the development of biomarkers for a specific cancer type and the characterization of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) for general cancer detection, without trying to predict specific cancer types. Such studies will help manufacturers to develop better cancer detection kits for molecular based diagnostics.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1651

Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global non-invasive cancer diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds a dominant position in the non-invasive diagnostics market, owing to increasing incidence of cancer, increasing technological advancement, better reimbursement scenario, and governmental initiatives for screening of cancer in early stages. For instance, the American Cancer Society Guidelines for the early detection of cancer offers various screening plans at different ages. For example, the guidelines suggest that women between the age of 40 and 44 must screen for breast cancer annually.

Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market – Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global non-invasive cancer diagnostics market include Roche Diagnostics, Hologic Inc., Qiagen, Gen-Probe Inc., Digene Corporation, Abbott Molecular, IVDiagnostics, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, OncoCyte Corporation, Arquer Diagnostics Ltd. and Affymetrix Inc.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1651

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.