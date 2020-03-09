Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market: Views Sought On New Approach

The recent past has witnessed increasing use of non-invasive skin tightening procedures instead of conventional plastic surgeries. This is owing to increasing awareness regarding non-invasive procedures. Increasing number of people are focusing on one’s aesthetic appeal and this has led to increasing demand for such non-surgical procedures for skin tightening. These procedures aid in reducing wrinkles and improve the texture of the skin, which is used by individuals. For instance, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) 2016 report, it was estimated that over 11 million aesthetic procedures were performed by board?certified specialists, of which 16.5% were surgical procedures and 83.5% were non?surgical procedures. Several types of products are available in the market such as ultrasound devices, laser-based devices, and RF devices for conducting various non-surgical skin tightening procedures

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global non-surgical skin tightening market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the dominant position in market, owing to increasing awareness of people in the region about one’s aesthetic appeal. Moreover, presence of major market players like Sciton, Inc. and Cynosure Inc. in this region especially in the U.S., is also a major factor accelerating growth of non-surgical skin tightening market size in this region. Furthermore, increasing number of players are launching advanced products in the region for skin tightening. For instance, in 2018, NuFace launched first-ever, FDA-cleared, microcurrent skin toning device, NuBODY, for smoothing of dimpled and uneven skin on the body.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period, owing rising number of improvements in healthcare infrastructure and rising acceptance of aesthetic procedures within population. Moreover lower cost of cosmetic procedures within the region are gaining attraction of customers from various parts of the world as well. For instance, according to Korea Health Industry Development Institute 2015 survey, 41,263 international patients went through cosmetic and plastic surgery procedures in South Korea.

Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global non-surgical skin tightening market include Fotona d.d., Solta Medical Inc., Alma Lasers Ltd., Cynosure Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Strata Skin Sciences Inc., Cutera Inc., Sciton, Inc., Lutronic Corporation, Venus Concept Canada Corp., and EL.En. S.p.A., Lumenis Ltd.

