Oat-Based Snacks Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis

Oat-based snacks is a snack made of oats.
During 2017, the oat-based bakery and bars segment accounted for the maximum market shares and will continue its dominance over the next few years. This growth of this segment is due to the changing consumption habits of consumers in developing countries like India, Brazil, and Thailand. Moreover, in developed countries like the US, France, and the UK, it has been observed that the leading brands are investing significantly in product innovation process, thereby preventing their brands from reaching a saturation stage in their respective product life cycle. Furthermore, the increasing focus on leading a healthy lifestyle has led people prefer oat-based snacks over regular bakery products, leading to this segment’s growth until the end of 2023.
According to this market research study, the hypermarkets and supermarkets was the leading distribution channel segment during 2017 and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets offer a wide array of products at discounted prices, which will contribute to this segment’s growth over the next few years.
The global Oat-Based Snacks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
General Mills
Kellogg
Mondelez International
Nairn’s Oatcakes
Quaker Oats Company
Bobo’s Oat Bars
Britannia Industries
Curate Snacks
Pamela’s Products
Segment by Type
Oat-Based Bakery and Bars
Oat-Based Savory
Other
Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Online Retailers
