Offshore Wind Turbines Market Propelled by Steady Government Support in Asia Pacific, Europe, says TMR

Global Offshore Wind Turbines Market: Snapshot

Wind energy has been harnessed by the oldest of civilizations. Today, the wind energy sector has evolved to generate electricity, through wind turbines taking off a major load from conventional sources of energy. Wind turbines use the power of natural wind to generate electricity. The technology is still in its nascent stage. It must overcome technical, economic and political challenges for commercial and large-scale deployment. Several developing countries have opened up a plethora of opportunities for the global offshore wind turbines market as the pressure of keeping the carbon emissions low is mounting each day. According to the research report, the global offshore wind turbines market is projected to be worth US$58,729.7 mn by the end of 2025 from US$29,418.9 mn in 2016. During the forecast period of 2017 and 2025, analysts estimate that the global market will surge at a CAGR of 7.7%.

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=8785

Floating Offshore Wind Turbines See Higher Adoption due to Advantages over Traditional Turbines

As shallow- and deep-water spots being explored harness the potential for power generation from wind, they are likely to augment the growth of the floating wind turbines segment over the forecast period. Offshore floating turbines are advantageous over fixed structures in terms of the total cost incurred in installation and production. These wind turbines come with a floating platform to support the entire turbine structure. On the other hand, traditional offshore plants need fixing of foundations to the seafloor and bolting of massive turbines on them, which can hamper the ecology as well.

Several new, offshore, floating wind turbine projects are in the prototype phase for testing of their operational feasibility, particularly in India, China, South Korea, the Pacific Islands, and Japan. A floating platform and its turbine are entirely manufactured onshore. They are then towed out and tethered to the seafloor. Another advantage of the floating platform is that they can be identical in shape, which reduces the cost of customization.

Request for Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=8785

Some of the key players operating in the global offshore wind turbines market are Enercon GmbH, Siemens Wind Power, Gamesa Corporacion Technologica S.A., Guodian United Power Technology Company Ltd, Nordex S.E., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Upwind Solutions Inc., Suzlon Group, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technologies Co. Ltd, and GE Wind Energy.