Oil Field Equipment Market | Key Players Analysis and Market Outlook 2025

This report presents the worldwide Oil Field Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Crude oil prices have eased in the past few months and are enough to support the demand for oilfield equipment in the industry. However, the impact of rise in prices have not been universal, with latest development suggesting a surge in the US onshore output (mainly from the shale reserve) and comparatively less activity elsewhere, especially in offshore. The decline in crude oil prices has forced the oil & gas companies to invest in technology to reduce the breakeven prices and change their strategy, which has helped several marginal projects to become viable. As the crude oil prices are increasing and has already crossed USD 70 per barrel mark in May 2018, the upstream investment is expected to grow significantly and bring several projects online, thereby, driving the market.



Growth in oil and gas investment is expected to be especially strong in developing regions, where improving infrastructure will contribute to more drilling activity. The discovery of new reserves and the depletion of existing ones have led to new extraction techniques and increased complexity of drilling, raising the costs of production.



The Oil Field Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oil Field Equipment.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

GE Oil And Gas

Weatherford International

Schlumberger

Superior Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services

C&J Energy Services

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Basic Energy Services

Expro International

Wireline Engineering

Oilserv

SBS

Oil Field Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

by Equipment

Drilling Equipment

Field Production Machinery

Pumps & Valves

by Type

Drilling

Pressure And Flow Control

Oil Field Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Oil Field Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Oil Field Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



