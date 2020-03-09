ORGANIC HERBAL MEDICINE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

Herbal medicine, also known as herbalism or botanical medicine, is a medical system based on the use of plants or plant extracts that may be eaten or applied to the skin. Since ancient times, herbal medicine has been used by many different cultures throughout the world to treat illness and to assist bodily functions.

The global Organic Herbal Medicine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Herbal Medicine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Herbal Medicine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Tsumura

Schwabe

Madaus

Weleda

Blackmores

Arkopharma

SIDO MUNCUL

Arizona Natural

Dabur

Herbal Africa

Nature’s Answer

Bio-Botanica

Potter’s

Zand

Nature Herbs

Imperial Ginseng

Yunnan Baiyao

Tongrentang

TASLY

Zhongxin

Kunming Pharma

Sanjiu

JZJT

Guangzhou Pharma

Taiji

Haiyao

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Medicine Function

Medicinal part

Active Ingredient

Segment by Application

Western Herbalism

Traditional Chinese Medicine

Others

