Orlistat Market Set to Take Off by 2026 To Gather Huge Revenues

Orlistat is a drug designed to treat obesity. Primary function of Orlistat is to prevent absorption of fat from the diet consumed by humans. It prevents absorption of fats by acting as lipase inhibitors, which eventually reduce the calorie intake. Orlistat works by inhibiting pancreatic and gastric lipases, pancreatic and gastric enzymes breakdown triglycerides in the intestine. When activity of lipase is blocked, triglycerides from the diet are not hydrolyzed into absorbable-free fatty acids, instead remain unchanged. Orlistat also helps in reducing blood pressure and prevents the onset of type 2 diabetes in obese people. Orlistat medication does not allow one to regain lost weight and does not block the absorption of fats from non-fat foods and sugar.

Orlistat Market drivers:-

Increasing number of awareness campaigns for weight management is expected to be a major driver for Orlistat market growth. For instance, in 2013, Roche Holding AG, a pharmaceutical company, launched its new campaign ‘New You Weight Consciousness Advocacy Campaign’, with an aim to increase awareness among the populace regarding obesity and its treatment options. Such awareness campaigns is expected increase the adoption of weight management medication treatments, which in turn, is expected to boost growth of the Orlistat market size.

Re-launch of Orlistat products is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in February 2018, H2 Pharma, LLC. partnered with Cheplapharma Arzneimittel GmbH and re-launched Xenical Capsules, which was acquired from F.Hoffman-La Roche. Xenical capsules were re-launched to increase awareness regarding medication related to weight management, this in turn, is expected to boost orlistat market growth.

Robust pipeline is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, orlistat by University of Texas South Western Medical center is in phase 2 since 2015. Orlistat is used for the treatment of hyperlipoproteinemia type 1. Hyperlipoproteinemia type 1 is caused due to deficiency of lipoprotein lipase. SLx-4090 by University of Texas South Western Medical center is in phase 2 to study its effectiveness in combination with Orlistat. SLx-4090 is used to treat high blood fat level mostly observed in hyperlipoproteinemia type 1 patients.

Rising prevalence of obesity is expected to fuel orlistat market growth. According to a survey conducted by National Family Health Survey in 2015, in India, over 9.8 million men and over 20 million women were recorded to be obese. India stands second-highest in the world for obese children, with the number constantly increasing by 3-5 million patients every year.

Orlistat Market Regional Analysis:-

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global orlistat market, owing to high prevalence of obesity in the region. According to a study conducted by National Institute of Health in 2016, over 38% of adults aged 20 years and above are obese, over 17.2% of children aged 7 years and above are obese, and over 30% of the population is considered to be overweight in the U.S. According to a study conducted by World Health Organization, in 2015, over 40 million children aged 5 years and above were overweight in the U.S. Thus, high prevalence of obesity is expected to fuel North America Orlistat market growth over the forecast period.

Europe Orlistat market is expected to show significant growth due to expected launch of new generic version of Orlistat over the forecast period. For instance, in 2011, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., launched generic version of Xenical Capsules in the U.K., which was manufactured by Roche Holding AG. Xenical Capsules is used for the treatment of obesity as well as for those whose BMI is greater than or equal to 30kg/m2 and overweight patients. This in turn, is expected to boost Orlistat market growth, as the drug seems more affordable thus, being accessible to a large pool of patients.

Orlistat Market Key Players:-

Key players operating in the Orlistat market include

Roche Holding AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sandoz Pharmaceuticals, STADA–VN J.V. Co. Ltd., Hexal AG., National Company for Pharmaceutical Industry, Lunan Pharmaceutical group Corporation Ltd., ZEIN Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., HISUN Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., D.M. Pharma, China Zhongshan Pharma Co. Ltd., Kabir Life Sciences and Research Pvt. Ltd.

