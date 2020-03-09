Overactive Bladder Treatment Market 2018: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Overactive bladder is a common medical condition where there is sudden urge of urination. Overactive bladder is sometimes coupled with urine leakage, condition known as incontinence. Millions of people across the globe suffers from overactive bladder and it is more common in old age people.

Urine leakage and frequent urination are the main symptoms of overactive bladder. The frequency of urination in the patient is around eight times a day. Moreover, frequent urination during sleep hours is common in such patients. Overactive bladder is commonly diagnosed by tests such as urine culture, bladder scan, cystoscopy or urodynamic testing.

Robust drug pipeline with drugs in phase II and phase III clinical trials, soon expected to be in the market, are expected to drive the overactive bladder treatment market growth. However, alternate therapies such as the neuromodulation therapy which includes sacral neuromodulation and percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation to deliver electric impulse to nerve, are expected to hinder the overactive bladder treatment market growth.

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Dynamics:

High prevalence of overactive bladder is expected to propel the overactive bladder treatment market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing awareness about the importance of diagnosis and treatment of the disease is a key factor leading to increase in number of patients treated for overactive bladder.

Furthermore, increasing number of drug development programs for overactive bladder is expected to fuel the overactive bladder treatment market growth, by adding new drug in the market. Currently, generic drugs such as cholinergic receptor inhibitors are available for treatment of the condition. Therefore, development and approval of new drug entity with better drug profile is expected to boost the market growth.

For instance, in 2018, Urovant Sciences—a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing novel therapy for urologic conditions—entered in phase III clinical trial for its drug —Vibegron —an oral Beta-andrenergic agonist for indication of overactive bladder treatment.

Key players operating in the market are focused on development of combinational therapies. For instance, in 2017, Astellas Pharma, Inc. received supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) from FDA for conditional therapy of mirabegron and solifenacin succinate for the treatment of urinary incontinence.

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market – Regional Analysis:

The global overactive bladder treatment market is segmented into six regions that include, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America overactive bladder treatment market holds dominant position amongst other regions, owing to high prevalence of overactive bladder in the region. For instance, according to the journal Current Bladder Dysfunction Reports, 2016 review, millions of people suffer from overactive bladder in the U.S. and estimates continuous increase in cost of overactive bladder management. However, increasing awareness about the disease in Asia Pacific regions is expected to boost the regional Asia Pacific overactive bladder treatment market growth in the region, over the forecast period at a fast rate.

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market – Competitive Analysis:

Key players operating in the overactive bladder treatment market include,

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Accord Healthcare Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Barr Laboratories Inc. (subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceuticals), Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Endo International PLC, Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc

Key players operating in the market are focusing on leveraging their expertise to develop novel treatment therapies for the disease, to enhance their market share. For instance, in 2017, UroGen Pharma Ltd .a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in collaboration with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited entered in phase II clinical trial for RTGel in combination with BOTOX, for overactive bladder treatment. RTGel is a hydrogel-based proprietary formulation of UroGen Pharma Ltd.

