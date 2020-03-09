Overview of Metallized Film Market in Global Industry : Share, Trends, Insight and Application 2019-2028

In this report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 10-year forecast of the global metallized film market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the global metallized film market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The study reveals metallized film dynamics in seven geographic segments, along with market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period of the global metallized film market.

Metallized Film Market Report Description

This Future Market Insights report studies the global metallized film market for the period 20182028. The prime objective of this report (global metallized film market) is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global metallized film market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The global metallized film market report begins with the executive summary for various categories, and their share in the metallized film market. It is followed by market dynamics and overview of the global metallized film market, which includes FMI analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the metallized film market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the metallized film market segments, attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same are provided, which will show the markets attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To show the performance of the metallized film market in each country and region, BPS analysis is provided.

The global market for metallized film is further segmented as per material type, product type, application, and end use. On the basis of material type, the global market for metallized film is segmented into plastic and metal. On the basis of product type, the global market for metallized film is segmented into metallized PP, metallized PET, metallized PA, metallized PE, metallized PVC, and others. On the basis of application, the global market for metallized film is segmented into packaging, decoration, lamination, labelling, and insulation. On the basis of end use, the global market for metallized film is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, automotive, electrical & electronics, and others.

The next section of the report highlights the metallized film market by region, and provides the market outlook for 20182028. The study analyses the drivers that influence the regional metallized film market. The main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. The report (global metallized film market) evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional metallized film market for 20182028.

To ascertain the size of the metallized film market in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by key manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the metallized film market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market with the help of the parent market. We gathered data from secondary research and validated them through primary research. Also, we form the basis on how the metallized film market is expected to develop in the future by taking into account the opinions of industry experts. Given the characteristics of the metallized film market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis based on supply side, downstream industry demand, and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters to understand the predictability of the metallized film market, and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segments for the global metallized film market have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segments relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the metallized film market. Another key feature of the global metallized film market report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the metallized film market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with segmental split are mentioned in the global metallized film market report.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for metallized film, globally, Future Market Insights developed the metallized film market ‘Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report on metallized film, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total metallized film market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the metallized film marketplace.

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the global metallized film market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global market for metallized film include Bemis Company, Inc., Uflex Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Limited, Klckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG, AR Metallizing N.V., Treofan Group, Cosmo Films Ltd, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., DUNMORE Corporation, and SRF Limited, among others.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Metallized Film Market

By Material Type

Plastic

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Metal

Aluminium

Copper

Other Metals

By Product Type

Metallized PP

Metallized BOPP

Metallized OPP

Metallized CPP

Metallized PET

Metallized PA

Metallized PE

Metallized PVC

Others

By Application

Packaging

Bags & Pouches

Tubes

Sachets

Wrapping Films

Lidding Films

Others

Decoration

Lamination

Labelling

Insulation

By End Use

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

Spain

Italy

U.K.

France

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

Northern Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Japan

