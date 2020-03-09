Packaged Fruit Snacks Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 106 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Packaged Fruit Snacks Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A fruit snack is a processed food eaten as a snack in the United States. Fruit snacks are very similar to gummi candies.

During 2017, the sweet and savory packaged fruit snacks segment accounted for the maximum shares and dominated the market. The increase in the demand for low calorie and natural fruit snacks especially in countries such as the US, the UK, and Canada, due to the rise in health-consciousness among consumers will be a major factor aiding market growth. Additionally, the rise in demand for nutrition-rich processed foods will also fuel the market segment’s growth prospects in the coming years.

With the rising urbanization and changing lifestyles of consumers, the recent years witnessed an increase in the number of convenience stores around the globe. According to this industry research and analysis, the convenience stores segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the packaged fruit snacks market during 2017.

The global Packaged Fruit Snacks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

General Mills

Kellogg

SunOpta

Sunkist Growers

Welch’s

Flaper

Bare Foods

Crispy Green

Crunchies Natural Food

Mount Franklin Foods

Nourish Snacks

Nutty Goodness

Paradise Fruits

Peeled Snacks

Tropical Foods

WhiteWave Foods

Segment by Type

Sweet and Savory

Beverages

Dairy

Other

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Other

