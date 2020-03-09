Packaged Kale Chips Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Packaged Kale Chips Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 97 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Packaged Kale Chips Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Kale or leaf cabbage is highly nutrient-dense and is processed to make healthier food and beverages such as chips, juices, powder, and capsules. It is also used to prepare bakery items such as cakes, pastries, bread, and muffins.

The chips or crisps product segment accounted for the major share of the packaged kale chips market during 2017. Our industry research experts have predicted that this product segment will continue to controbute to the maximu m share of this market during the forecast period as well.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to this market throughout the forecast period. The increased demand for kale-based products and the rise in the number of supermarkets, hypermarkets, discount store, convenience stores, and food specialist stores will drive the growth of the packaged kale chips market in this region.

The global Packaged Kale Chips market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Brad’S Raw Foods

Made In Nature

Rhythm Superfoods

Healthy Crunch

General Mills

Vermont Kale Chips

The Kale Factory

Segment by Type

Chips or Crisps

Extruded Snacks

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health Food Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

