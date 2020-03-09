PATIENT ENGAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025

The term “patient engagement” has become entrenched in the healthcare lexicon. Many healthcare networks and payers are now striving to achieve the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Triple Aim:

On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2017 and the revenue market share in about 76%. However, the market for cloud-based solutions is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the higher flexibility, scalability, and affordability offered by these solutions.

On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into hospital and acute care. The hospital segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2017 and the market share is about 73%.

North America is the largest Sales place, with a Sales market share nearly 42% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest Sales place with the Sales market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. Cerner Corporation, IBM, Epic Systems, McKesson Corporation, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

In 2018, the global Patient Engagement Software market size was 6450 million US$ and it is expected to reach 25800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Patient Engagement Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Patient Engagement Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cerner Corporation

IBM

Epic Systems

McKesson Corporation

Athenahealth

Healthagen

Allscripts

GetWell Network

Medecision

Lincor Solutions

Orion Health

Get Real

Oneview

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Health Management

Social and Behavioral Management

Home Health Management

Financial Health Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

