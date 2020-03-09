Pediatric vaccines perform significant role in reduction of various childhood infectious disease such as measles, diphtheria, Poliomyelitis, and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib). Increasing adoption of pediatric vaccines have significantly led to increase in global vaccination coverage. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), immunization helps to prevent around 2 to 3 million deaths annually. Moreover, vaccination is the most cost–effective and efficient heath investment, which is accessible to hard-to-reach locations and vulnerable populations. According to the data published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in April 2014, vaccination was estimated to prevent around 21 million hospitalizations and around 732,000 deaths among children born between 1994 and 2013. High prevalence of infectious disease, combined with increasing numbers of government initiatives for raising awareness regarding immunization and development of novel adjuvants and therapeutic vaccines are expected to drive growth of pediatric vaccines market during the forecast period.

The global pediatric vaccines market was valued at US$ 23,317.0 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026)

Market Dynamics:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends immunizing children against most of the vaccine preventable disease by the time they are two years old. These resulted in elimination of some of the infectious disease completely in various countries. For instance, Polio and smallpox have been eliminated in the U.S. due to effective vaccination. In March 2014, World Health Organisation (WHO) declared India as polio-free nation.

Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious disease, along with growing awareness regarding childhood immunization among various developed and emerging economies lead to boost the growth of pediatric vaccines market in near future. Furthermore, increasing alliances, partnership, and collaborations among key players to introduce efficient vaccines in the market is expected to drive growth of the market in near future.

Increasing government initiatives for pediatric vaccines are projected to fuel market growth:

Government of various economies, healthcare regulatory organizations, and private organizations are focused on reducing rate of pediatric disease, which is expected to propel demand for pediatric vaccine over the forecast period. For instance, in 2013, World Health Organization (WHO): Europe launched the flu Awareness Campaign initiative to spread awareness regarding flu among the European population. In 2002, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) initiated the Social Mobilization Network (SMNet) in India, in order to irradiate the polio from India. Furthermore, according to the data published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases in July 2017, Social Mobilization Network resulted in increasing immunization coverage in the high-risk areas of India from 36% in 2009 to 81% in 2016 in Uttar Pradesh and from 54% in 2009 to 88.5% in 2016 Bihar. As pediatric vaccines contribute in significant reduction of pediatric infectious, numbers of vaccine preventable infectious disease are minimized using vaccination programme. However, mortality associated with such infectious disease is reported in some of the countries.

Pediatric Vaccines Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geography, the global pediatric vaccines market is segmented into six major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold strong foothold in this market, owing to high presence of various key pediatric vaccine manufactures, extensive research and development (R&D) by research organizations, and rise in the government supports for immunization and development of pediatric vaccines.

