Peptide-Based Gastrointestinal Disorders Therapeutics Market Analysis And Growth Rate to 2026 With Market Players

Peptides are short chains of amino acid monomers linked by peptide (amide) bonds. Peptide-based gastrointestinal (GIT) disorders therapeutics are drugs that are used for the treatment of various GIT disorders such as short bowel syndrome, chronic constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome. In the recent past, some peptide-based therapeutics such as Trulance, Linaclotide, and Teduglutide received approval for the treatment of GIT disorders.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2028

Trulance is a guanylate cyclase-C agonist indicated for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation in adults. Linaclotide is a 14 amino acid peptide that acts as an agonist of guanylate cyclase C receptors in the intestine. It is a minimally absorbed agonist of guanylate cyclase C receptors in the intestine and is used for the treatment of chronic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. Teduglutide is a new recombinant analogue for glucagon-like peptide (GLP) -2, a natural occurring peptide, which is secreted primarily by the lower gastrointestinal tract.

Peptide-Based Gastrointestinal Disorders Therapeutics Market Dynamics

Frequent approval and launch of novel peptide-based gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics in key regions is expected to drive the global peptide-based gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in 2017, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its new drug TRULANCE (plecanatide) 3 mg tablet. This drug is indicated for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults.

In 2012, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Forest Laboratories, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its drug called Linzess (linaclotide). Linzess (linaclotide) is a guanylate cyclase-C agonist used for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

In 2016, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s partner, Astellas Pharma Inc., received marketing approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare for Linzess (linaclotide), and in 2017, Astellas Pharma Inc. launched Linzess (linaclotide) in Japan.

In 2012, NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its drug Gattex (Teduglutide (rDNA origin)). Gattex 0.05 mg/kg/d injection is a new, recombinant analog of human glucagon-like peptide 2, a protein involved in the rehabilitation of the intestinal lining. It is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) who are dependent on parenteral support. Sucg frequent approval is expected to cather peptide-based gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics market growth in near future.

Furthermore, increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is expected to rise the demand for peptide-based drugs, which will in turn drive the global peptide-based gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics market growth. For instance, according to the data published by the International Foundation for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorder in 2016, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is the most common functional gastrointestinal (GI) disorder and globally, around 10-15% of the population suffers from IBS.

Peptide-Based Gastrointestinal Disorders Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis

North America peptide-based gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics market is expected to exhibit good growth over the forecast period, owing to presence of major players and adoption of strategies such as mergers and collaborations by them for novel peptide-based therapeutics. For instance, in February 2018, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired exclusive Canadian rights of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved drug Trulance (plecanatide) from Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. After the acquisition, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will develop, market, distribute, and sell Trulance (plecanatide) in the Canadian Market.

Asia Pacific peptide-based gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics market is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing investments made by players in the region to receive approval of novel peptide-based therapeutics. For instance, in 2014, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received US$ 15 million from Astellas Pharma Inc., a Japan-based pharmaceutical company, for initiating Phase III clinical trial of Linzess (linaclotide) in Japan, and receive its approval from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare in 2016. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc. were under strategic partnership since 2009 for developing and commercializing linaclotide in Japan.

Peptide-Based Gastrointestinal Disorders Therapeutics Market Key Players

Key players operating in the global peptide-based gastrointestinal disorders therapeutics market include Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Allergan plc., and Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.