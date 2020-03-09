Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market Poised to Achieve Significant Growth in the Years to Come

Excessive and inappropriate use of antibiotics is creating antibiotic resistance among affected population at present. Therefore, the urge of developing novel therapies in fighting infections is increasing. A novel, peptide based therapies for treating infections has offered various advantages in terms of stability, safety, tolerance, possesses selective nature, effective with broad spectrum of activities and mechanisms. They also protect the host from pathogenic microbes, so also referred as host defense peptides.

Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market – Drivers

Increase in number of pipeline drugs is expected to drive peptide based infection therapeutics market. For instance, in September 2018, BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. started clinical trials for Phase 1b/2a study of recombinant plasma gelsolin (rhu-pGSN) in Community-Acquired Pneumonia (CAP), in Australasia and has observed reduced morbidity and mortality in over 20 infectious and non-infectious disease animal models.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2185

LA Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is undergoing phase II clinical trials for LJPC-501, and is expected to complete study in April 2023. This drug can be used for treating Septic Shock.

Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market – Restraint

High cost of alternative techniques in manufacturing of peptide drugs to avoid peptide degradation may hamper the growth of the market. For instance, According to an article published in Biomolecule 2017, utilization of techniques such as Liposomes, PEGylation, need to develop for effective peptide drug delivery have increased the overall cost of therapy and thus restraint the growth of the market.

Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America expected to show higher market attractiveness and domination over other regions due to new advancements in treatment such as peptide vaccines, and presence of large number of peptide manufacturing companies. In 2014-2015, AmbioPharm, Inc., a company of U.S., is manufacturing peptide based antifungals with better efficacy. This company has also expanded its manufacturing units in America and China to meet the demands.

Furthermore, high number of morbidity of infectious diseases is also driving the growth of market in U.S. For instance, According to World Health Organization (WHO) 2016 statistics, in U.S., number of new tuberculosis cases were 9,272 and number of new salmonella cases were 53,850.

Peptide Based Infection Therapeutics Market – Taxonomy

The key players involved in this market are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Merck & Co., Inc. Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, AmbioPharm Inc., CoredentPharma International, GenScript, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bharat Biotech, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.