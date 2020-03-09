Periodontitis is a chronic bacterial infection caused by microbial plaque often known as gum disease that is colonized on tooth surface and below the gingival margin. It involves progressive loss of the alveolar bone, which is a thickened ridge of bone that contains tooth socket over the bones that holds teeth. According to National Institutes of Health 2017, around 20-15% of global population is estimated to suffer from severe periodontitis in comparison to 5-10% in 2004, which is propelling demand for its diagnosis and treatment worldwide in the medical industry.

In periodontitis, gums are pulled away from teeth and form spaces (pockets), which are prone to get infected. If such infection is untreated, it can lead to increase periodontal pocket length and bleeding on probe, in turn leading to the alveolar bone loss and teeth loss. In order to complement a non-surgical therapy in periodontitis multiple antimicrobial options are available, such as metronidazole, chlorhexidine, minocycline, doxycycline, tetracycline, which can be locally delivered to mucosa. These drugs are used to inhibit periodontopathogenic microorganism as well as modulate the inflammatory response of tissues.

Periodontal Disease Therapeutics Market Drivers

Oral care and dental hygiene are one of the major concerns worldwide. High prevalence of periodontal disease is propelling demand for oral treatment. Periodontal disease is a result of various risk factors, such as aging, smoking, poor oral hygiene, heredity, stress, and other medical conditions.

Periodontal disease are majorly observed in adults. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, the prevalence of periodontitis has been estimated to be over 50% in U.S. adults aged 30 years and older i.e. 64.7 million Americans. Among those adults, 8.7% showed mild disease, 30% demonstrated moderate disease, 8.5% had severe chronic periodontitis. Disease prevalence increases with age, with 70% adults, who are 65 years and above, suffering from periodontitis. There are many environmental risk factors that are associated with inflammatory responses, which include smoking, diabetes mellitus, and poor health habits driving the chronic inflammatory response in periodontitis, and are beneficial for the periodontitis disease therapeutic market.

Periodontal Disease Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis

Based on geography, North America dominated the periodontal disease therapeutics market due to high awareness of periodontal disease. High prevalence of periodontal disease due to desk bound or seated lifestyle, efficient reimbursements, and drug abuse. Also, increased healthcare spending has contributed to growth of market. For instance, in the U.S., according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) spending for dental services increased by 4.6% in 2016, to US $124.4 Bn, a slight acceleration from 4.4% in growth in 2015. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected as an emerging lucrative market for periodontal therapeutics market due to large patient pool, growing healthcare infrastructure, and expenditure. Also, investments into research and development for more effective therapies by prominent players in the region drives the periodontal disease therapeutics market.

Periodontal Disease Therapeutics Market Competitor Analysis

Key players in operating in the periodontal disease therapeutic market include DenMat Holdings LLC., 3M, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Galderma S.A., Dexcel Pharma Ltd., Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and OraPharma Inc.

