PHARMACEUTICAL GLASS PACKAGING MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging has a broad range of containers, including injectable, transfusion, diagnostic and syrup bottles, and offers a choice of glass type (I, II, III) and color (clear or amber) .

First, as for the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 9 manufacturers occupied 53% of production market share in 2016. The top five manufacturers are Gerresheimer, Schott, Nipro, Shandong PG, and SGD which are close to 39% market share in 2016. The Gerresheimer, which has 9% market share in 2016, is the leader in the pharmaceutical glass packaging industry. The manufacturers following Gerresheimer are Schott and Nipro, which respectively has 8% and 9% market share in 2016.

Second, the global consumption of pharmaceutical glass packaging products rises up from 86 B units in 2012 to 108 B units in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5%. At the same time, the revenue of world pharmaceutical glass packaging sales market has a leap from 2920 million dollar to 3380 million dollar.

Third, Europe is the largest production and consumption region for pharmaceutical glass packaging. Witch production about 38% and consumption about 23% in 2016, North America production about 21% and consumption about 30% in 2016.

Forth, the downstream industries of pharmaceutical glass packaging products are pharmaceutical industry. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries, the enlarging expense of China Pharmaceutical, the consumption increase of pharmaceutical glass packaging will be bright.

The global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging market is valued at 3510 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4810 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

