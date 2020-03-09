Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market New Tech Developments and Advancements to Watch Out for 2026!!

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) is a necessary technology in modern hospitals and has proven its important status in the radiology department for fetching and archiving medical images followed by their integration with the radiology information system (RIS). Medical imaging system technology has seen substantial growth over the past several decades with more healthcare organizations integrating imaging capitalize on digital technologies to address a changing healthcare environment. PACS use Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) to transmit and store images. DICOM is both a file format for storing and a protocol for transmitting images. Medical imaging devices communicate with the application server through the DICOM protocol.

Growing healthcare IT and adoption of Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems is expected to drive the growth of the picture archiving and communication system market

Growing healthcare IT adoption coupled with increasing demand for diagnostic imaging are expected to drive global picture archiving and communication system market revenue growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to a survey from Healthcare’s Digital Future, in 2014, over 70% patients aged above 50 years demanded for digital healthcare services. Demand for diagnostic medical imaging in a large integrated health system is growing at a faster pace due to rising popularity among patients and physicians. Furthermore, increased demand for universalization of medical image archiving and storage of all formats of medical data is expected to fuel PACS market growth during the forecast timeframe.

Adoption of Electronic Medical Records (EMR)/Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems has increased globally. Majority of EMR/EHR systems have trouble supporting imaging information, which represents a significant amount of a patient’s medical record. PACS solutions support an easy, open and unified interface for transferring imaging studies to EMR/EHR systems, so that clinicians gain a complete view of a patient’s history and current condition. This will lead to a higher level of patient care with more accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Agfa-Gevaert Group, Carestream Health, FUJIFILM Medical Systems, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merge Healthcare Solutions Inc., Mckesson Corp., Sectra AB and Siemens Healthineers.

