Poly adenosine diphosphate ribose polymerase (PARP) is a family of 17 enzymes that combine several (poly) units of ADP-ribose in a chain and transfer them to the target proteins. These proteins aid in restoring the damage in DNA caused due to various factors such as exposure to UV rays, radiation, some anti-cancer drugs or other substances in the environment. PARP inhibitors aid in blocking the enzyme important for the repair of single stranded breaks in DNA that effectively destroys cancer cells.

These inhibitors play an effective role in current cancer-combating strategies, owing to its effectiveness in eliminating cancer cells as compared to the existing ovarian cancer treatments. Drugs such as Talazoparib and Veliparib that aid in treatment of ovarian cancer are in phase III clinical trials. Such research and development activities is a key factor contributing to the global poly adenosine diphosphate ribose polymerase market growth.

Poly Adenosine Diphosphate Ribose Polymerase Market Drivers

High prevalence of various types of cancer is a key factor contributing to growth of the global poly adenosine diphosphate ribose polymerase market. Cancer is one of the most prevalent fatal chronic disorders with a high mortality rate due to its invasive nature and prolonged duration of disease. According to American Cancer Society (ASC), around 22,240 women are expected to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and around 14,070 deaths are expected from the disease in 2018.

Furthermore, introduction of new drugs has propelled the poly adenosine diphosphate ribose polymerase market growth. For instance, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved 3 PARP inhibitors—Olaparib, Rucaparib, and Niraparib. These drugs are a potential alternative that aid in treatment of ovarian and other cancers after paclitaxel.

Poly Adenosine Diphosphate Ribose Polymerase Market Regional Insights

North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth in the poly adenosine diphosphate ribose polymerase market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for approved drugs, owing to high prevalence of various types of cancer is expected to facilitate growth of the market, in the U.S. For instance, according to American Cancer Society (ASC), around 164,690 new cases are expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.

New product launches and robust pipeline of PARP inhibitors is expected to boost the North America, and Europe PARP inhibitors market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Clovis Oncology launched Rubraca (Rucaparib) in 2016, and Tesaro, Inc. launched Zejula (Niraparib) in 2017. Moreover, Lynparza (Olaparib) manufactured by AstraZeneca Plc was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for the treatment of germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative metastatic breast cancer in January 2018.

Poly Adenosine Diphosphate Ribose Polymerase Market Key Player

Key players operating in the poly adenosine diphosphate ribose polymerase market include Tesaro Inc., Clovis Oncology, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Inc., and AbbVie Inc.

