Polycystic ovary syndrome is reproductive disorder observed during reproductive age of females. Polycystic ovarian syndrome is depicted by hyperandrogenism, polycystic ovaries and anovulation. There is no cure for polycystic ovarian syndrome. Medical treatments aim to manage and reduce the symptoms or consequences of having polycystic ovarian syndrome with medication for menstrual cycle regulation, infertility treatment, insulin resistance treatment, weight loss treatment and hyperandrogenism. Polycystic ovarian syndrome occurs both in normal-weight and overweight women. However, factors such as insulin resistance (IR), type 2 diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease enhances the chances of polycystic ovarian syndrome occurrence. The factors driving polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market are increasing funds and grants for research for novel treatment, increasing product approval and pipeline candidates, disease prevalence and high prevalence of risk prone population.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market – Driver:

The organic and inorganic strategies by the market players will boost the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market. For instance, in 2016, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, entered into an exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development and commercialization of phase II entered AZD4901, a candidate product for the treatment of polycystic ovarian syndrome. Moreover, in 2017, Astellas Pharma Inc. completed its acquisition of Ogeda SA (formerly Euroscreen S.A.). The acquisition will expand Astellas’ clinical pipeline with fezolinetant, oral compaound for NK3 receptor target. Fezolinetant was in phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of menopausal hot flashes, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and uterine fibroids. Moreover, product approval by various approval bodies will expand the treatment option and in turn leading to the market growth. For instance, in 2014, EffRx Pharmaceuticals SA, got US FDA approval for its proprietary metformin-based product candidate, EX404, for pediatric polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Increasing funding for research and development of novel treatment will also enhance the polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Bayer and the Society for Reproductive Investigation (SRI) launched of the SRI-Bayer Discovery and Innovation Grants Program for supporting research initiatives for addressing unmet medical needs in women’s health. The grant is dedicated to research in endometriois, uterine fibroids and polycystic ovarian syndrome. Further, grants for the treatment of polycystic ovarian syndrome will fuel the market growth. For instance, in 2017, as part of a multi-year endowment from PCOS Diva, the nonprofit organization PCOS Challenge, Inc. will be offering grants up to $500 to help women and girls struggling with hair and skin issues related to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market – Regional Analysis:

Regional segmentation of polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market by Coherent Market Insights, includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America market is expected to emerge as the dominant market for polycystic ovary syndrome treatment market owing to a high diagnosis rate, larger number of local players such as AstraZeneca, Teva etc. and high prevalence of the polycystic ovarian syndrome in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness fast growth during the forecast period attributing to high population of risk prone individuals.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market – Competitor:

Accord Healthcare Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eisai Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd (EIL), VIVUS, Inc., SkinMedica, Inc. (part of Allergan, Inc.), Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca plcm, EffRx, Inc.

