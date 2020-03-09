Vaccines are the most imperative mediations for disease control among animals and humans. Under veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccination is considered as a windfall for maintaining animal health by preventing spread of several endemic diseases. Such diseases which can be endemic are porcine reproductive and respiratory virus (PRRSV), swine influenza, diarrhea, porcine circovirus associated disease (PCVAD). Furthermore, cholera, high fever, foot and mouth diseases in swine have been significantly eliminated in North America through immunization.

Infection of swine with porcine parvovirus (PPV) is reported worldwide, which may lead to reproductive failure in swine or cutaneous lesions in piglets. The first vaccine to aid in the prevention of the porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) was registered for use in Spain in 1994, since then a number of additional vaccines (comprising either attenuated or inactivated PRRSV) have been developed in the U.S. and Europe. Each includes a different strain of the virus of either the North American or European genotype. According to an article published in NCBI, 2017, around 70% of producers of pig farming are small farmers with farms fewer than 50 pigs each, and hygienic measures and feed of the pigs is not controlled, which is propelling demand of porcine vaccines market.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1685

Some commercially available (non-autogenous) porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) vaccines are:

Current Name Type Virus Strain Origin Manufacturer Amervac-PRRS Attenuated European Hipra Laboratorios Suvaxyn-PRRS2 Inactivated European Fort Dodge Veterinaria SA Ingelvac PRRS MLV3 Attenuated North American Boehringer Ingelheim Ingelvac PRRS ATP Attenuated North American Boehringer Ingelheim Porcilis PRRS Attenuated European Intervet Progressis Inactivated European Merial PRRomiSe Inactivated North American Intervet Pyrsvac-183 Attenuated European Laboratories Syva Suipravac- PRRS Inactivated European Hipra Laboratories

Source: Journal of Swine Health and Production

Porcine Vaccines Market – Driver

Increasing demand for gelatin is projected to support the growth of the market, as porcine gelatin is used as a stabilizer to ensure safety and efficacy of vaccine during storage. Furthermore, rising demand for meat, milk, eggs, & animal protein and concerns regarding the increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases are expected to propel the growth of the porcine vaccines market during the forecast period. For instance, Vietnam is the third country in the world by per-capita pig meat consumption, with an average of 29.14 kilos of meat consumed in 2015.

Moreover, increasing number of biotechnology companies, research institutes engaged in research and development of porcine vaccines, and government initiatives for funding agriculture and animal husbandry sector are some of the factors fueling growth of the global porcine vaccines market. For instance, in 2014, the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) initiated a program to raise pig farming more efficiently. These program highlighted three factors to support pig farming, which include improving feeding through public-private partnerships, improving the breeding and housing of village pigs, and controlling classical swine fever, a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease of pigs. Thus, all these initiatives are expected to augment growth of the market over the forecast period.

Researchers are also engaged in developing vaccines for major disease such as African swine flu (ASF), which is augmenting growth of the market. This disease is present in sub-Saharan Africa, Sardinia, the Russian Federation, and number of Eastern European countries. To date, there is no vaccine for this economically devastating disease however, in 2017, Researchers in Australia and the U.S. uncovered genetic data that may help in developing a vaccine for African swine fever, in turn boosting growth of the porcine vaccines in near future. However, the high cost of maintaining, handling, and storage of vaccines is one of the major factor restraining growth of the porcine vaccine market to some extent.

Porcine Vaccines Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global porcine vaccines market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the largest market share in the global porcine vaccines market, attributable to highly organized farming structure, increased demand for animal protein, and rising expenditure on animal health by farm owners. Moreover, export and import permits among contract manufacturers or distributer firms and low estimated cost of products are expected to make the porcine vaccine market more popular in Europe. For instance, in 2016, a UK-based Cranswick Foods company initiated a project to set up pork processing plant in Punjab, which would act as a catalyst to hasten the process of value addition in animal husbandry sector and give boost to the farm diversification, providing high quality pork to the consumers across the state. The market in Asia Pacific (including Vietnam, the Philippines, etc.) is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period as this countries have large consumption of pig meat, which in turn is fostering growth of the market.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1685

Porcine Vaccines Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players are introducing porcine vaccines with new features such as such as DNA vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and conjugate vaccines. This advanced vaccines are expected to improve the efficiency and effectively of swine production practices with reduction in overall vaccination cost.

Major players operating in porcine vaccines market include Bayer AG, Bimeda Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A, and Vetoquinol, Zoetis, Inc.

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.