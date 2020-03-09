Power Electronics Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025
Power electronics pertains to the technology implemented in the creation, transfer, and use of electrical energy, which is generated at a source and needs to be transferred to a load.
The analysts forecast the global power electronics market to generate a revenue of close to USD 42 billion by 2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global power electronics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Power Electronics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Infineon Technologies
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• NXP Semiconductors
• STMicroelectronics
• Texas Instruments Incorporated
Market driver
• Increased adoption of renewable energy
Market challenge
• Technological limitations
Market trend
• Increased use of wide bandgap materials
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• ICs – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Discretes – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Modules – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Consolidating industry
• Increased use of wide bandgap materials
• Rise in adoption of smart grids
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Infineon Technologies
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• NXP Semiconductors
• STMicroelectronics
• Texas Instruments Incorporated
Continued….
