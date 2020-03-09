Premium Chocolate Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Premium Chocolate Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 96 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Premium chocolate refers to luxury, high-quality, hand-crafted and expensive chocolate varieties.

The dark premium chocolate market segment will witness an increase in its market shares during the next few years and according to our experts, this segment will account for the major shares of the premium chocolate market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the premium chocolate market throughout the forecast period. Though the region will witness a decrease in its market shares in the coming years, it will continue to offer the maximum growth opportunities to the players in the premium chocolate industry throughout the next few years.

The global Premium Chocolate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Ferrero

Mondelez International

Cargill

The Hershey Company

Mars

Hershey’s

Nestle

Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli

Segment by Type

Dark Premium Chocolate

White and Milk Premium Chocolate

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

