Processed Snacks Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025

A processed snack is altered from its original form through cooking, drying, salting, freezing, smoking, pickling, canning, baking, or drying during preparation.

The sweet snacks segment will account for major share in the healthy processed foods market due to the increased popularity of confectionery items, bakery items, dairy, and others. These range of products, including cakes and pastries, are sugar-stuffed. Further, the advent of contemporary bakeries and in-store bakeries in supermarkets offer these products at reasonable prices. However, growing health-consciousness among consumers and increase in diabetic population hampers the market growth of this segment.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the processed snacks market owing to the high demand for convenience foods and healthy snacks alternatives. Increased health consciousness among the consumers provides traction to snack alternatives such as contemporary bakeries and in-store bakeries in supermarkets. Further, product awareness and product launches will drive the healthy processed foods market in the Americas.

The global Processed Snacks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Kellogg

Calbee

General Mills

PepsiCo

Kraft Heinz

ConAgra Foods

Diamond Foods

Mars

Intersnack Group GmbH

Lorenz Bahlsen

Orkla ASA

Lamb Weston

McCain Foods

Aviko

Arca Continental

Intersnack Group

Hain Celestial Group

Herr Foods

Want Want Holdings

Hormel Foods

Tyson Foods

Segment by Type

Sweet Snacks

Savory Snacks

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

