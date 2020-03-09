Processed Snacks Market Size | Global Industry Report 2019-2025
The report spread across 115 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.
This comprehensive Processed Snacks Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
A processed snack is altered from its original form through cooking, drying, salting, freezing, smoking, pickling, canning, baking, or drying during preparation.
The sweet snacks segment will account for major share in the healthy processed foods market due to the increased popularity of confectionery items, bakery items, dairy, and others. These range of products, including cakes and pastries, are sugar-stuffed. Further, the advent of contemporary bakeries and in-store bakeries in supermarkets offer these products at reasonable prices. However, growing health-consciousness among consumers and increase in diabetic population hampers the market growth of this segment.
The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the processed snacks market owing to the high demand for convenience foods and healthy snacks alternatives. Increased health consciousness among the consumers provides traction to snack alternatives such as contemporary bakeries and in-store bakeries in supermarkets. Further, product awareness and product launches will drive the healthy processed foods market in the Americas.
The global Processed Snacks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
Kellogg
Calbee
General Mills
PepsiCo
Kraft Heinz
ConAgra Foods
Diamond Foods
Mars
Intersnack Group GmbH
Lorenz Bahlsen
Orkla ASA
Lamb Weston
McCain Foods
Aviko
Arca Continental
Intersnack Group
Hain Celestial Group
Herr Foods
Want Want Holdings
Hormel Foods
Tyson Foods
Segment by Type
Sweet Snacks
Savory Snacks
Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
